The Righetti, St. Joseph and Arroyo Grande High School baseball teams drew home assignments for the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs.
The other area baseball teams, and all the area softball squads, will travel for their first-round games.
Central Section baseball and softball first-round games are Wednesday. The quarterfinals will take place Friday, and the semifinals are slated for May 15.
Division 5 and Division 2 baseball and softball championship games are scheduled for May 17. Championship games in the other baseball and softball divisions are set for May 18.
The Central Section office released the brackets Saturday. Tentative start times were not listed.
Most of the area sports programs moved from the Southern Section to the Central Section early last year.
In all Central Section playoffs, the higher seed gets the home assignment in each round.
Click on any of the hyperlinks to be taken to the downloadable playoff bracket.
Righetti (20-5) is the fourth seed in the Division 1 baseball playoffs. The Warriors will take on No. 13 Bakersfield Centennial (14-13).
The Warriors won the Mountain League championship. They split their two-game league series with runner-up San Luis Obispo. The Tigers (21-4-1) drew the second seed in Division 1 and will face No. 15 Tulare Western (15-14).
Clovis Buchanan (25-3) is the top Division 1 seed.
St. Joseph (11-16) is the No. 8 seed in Division 3. The Knights will host No. 9 Bakersfield Ridgeview (18-9).
Arroyo Grande (14-12) is the fifth seed in Division 2. The Eagles will face No. 12 Tehachapi (13-14). Fresno San Joaquin Memorial (24-5) is the No. 1 seed in Division 2.
Nipomo (14-12-1) and Mission Prep (16-10) tied for the Ocean League baseball title and split their two-game series. Both teams are in Division 3.
Mission Prep drew the No. 4 seed and a home game against No. 13 Bakersfield North (15-13). No. 10 Nipomo will travel to No. 7 Kerman (16-9).
Pioneer Valley (9-17), the No. 14 seed in Division 3, will play at No. 3 Bakersfield Highland (25-2). No. 2 Reedley Immanuel (22-6) will host No. 15 Santa Maria (11-14).
Selma (22-4) is the No. 1 Division 3 seed.
Mountain League member Paso Robles (15-14) got into the baseball playoffs as the No. 16 seed in Division 1 and will play at Buchanan.
The Righetti (8-19) and Arroyo Grande (9-17) softball squads are in Division 1. No. 14 Arroyo Grande will play at No. 3 Bakersfield Stockdale (23-5). No. 15 Righetti (8-19-1) will play at No. 2 Clovis North (20-5-1).
Buchanan (23-3) is the top Division 1 seed.
No. 6 San Luis Obispo (11-8) and Pioneer Valley (8-18-1) are two of just 11 teams in the Division 2 softball playoffs, and they will face each other at San Luis Obispo in the first round. The Panthers are ranked 14th in Division 2. Their seeding for the playoffs was not listed.
Kingsburg (21-5-1) is the top Division 2 seed.
Templeton drew Division 3’s No. 2 seed, and the Eagles (13-5) will face No. 15 St. Joseph (6-14-1) at Templeton in the first round. The Eagles swept the Knights in a two-game Mountain League series.
No. 9 Nipomo (12-8) will play at No. 3 Selma (15-9) in the first round of Division 3. No. 6 Lemoore (11-9-1) will host No. 16 Santa Maria (10-16) in another Division 3 first-rounder.
Dinuba (22-6) is the top seed in Division 3. The Emperors drew a first-round bye.