Righetti and Nipomo are each going after a CIF Central Section baseball title in their first year in the Central Section.
Fourth-ranked Righetti (22-5) will host No. 8 Bakersfield Frontier (20-10) at 4:30 p.m. in a Division 1 semifinal. No. 10 Nipomo (16-12-1) will play at No. 3 Bakersfield Highland (27-2) at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a Division 3 semi.
Here is a rundown on both games.
No. 8 Frontier at No. 4 Righetti
If the No. 4 Warriors win, they will either play No. 2 San Luis Obispo, whom they beat out for the inaugural Mountain League title. or No. 6 Clovis Saturday for the Division 1 championship. All CIF Central Section title games will be played at Fresno State's Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium.
The Warriors are hitting .292 as a team, and Caleb Dulay is 10-0, with a microscopic 0.63 ERA, on the mound.
Ryan Delgado and Cristian Mondol both have double-digit mound appearances and sub-3 ERAs. Sutton Tompkins blanked Bakersfield Liberty in five-plus innings of relief in Righetti's 3-2 quarterfinal win Saturday, but was ejected in the seventh inning.
Delgado had a walk-off single in that one after hitting what proved to be the game-winning two-run home run in Righetti's 5-3 first-round win over Bakersfield Centennial.
Zack Thomas is batting .371, Isaiah Navarro is at .339 and Tompkins is hitting .333.
Righetti's Maxpreps.com state ranking is 25.
Frontier's Titans have a team ERA of 2.92 and are hitting .302 as a team. Kobe Silva and Elijah Pascual are hitting .378 for the Titans, who won 1-0 at No. 1 seed Clovis Buchanan in the quarterfinals.
Junior Kris Anglin threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts in Frontier's 1-0 upset over the Bears on Friday. He could get the ball again Wednesday. Anglin, a Cal State Bakersfield commit, has 67 strikeouts in 42 innings this year with a 2.98 ERA.
Three Frontier pitchers with 11 appearances or more have an ERA of under 3. Austin Puskaric has a 1.59 ERA and 14 appearances, and Carson Timmons has a 2.30 ERA and 12.
Frontier went 9-6 and tied for second place in the Southwest Yosemite League.
The Titans have a Maxpreps.com state ranking of 103. If they win Wednesday, they will play at either San Luis Obispo or Clovis for the title. In the Central Section, the higher seed draws each playoff home assignment.
No. 10 Nipomo at No. 3 Highland
Highland has not lost at home this year. The Scots went 15-0 in the South Yosemite League.
Nipomo's Titans shared the Ocean League title with Mission Prep. Nipomo won 10-2 at No. 7 Kerman in the first round of the playoffs and edged No. 15 Santa Maria 4-3 in the quarterfinals.
If Nipomo wins Wednesday, it will play an 805 team, either No. 12 Atascadero or No. 16 Templeton, both Mountain League members, Saturday for the Division 3 championship.
Templeton stunned top-ranked Selma 4-1 in the first round.
Carmelo Hernandez (.462, 31 RBIs) and Ricky Iniguez (.449, 21 RBIs) have provided the bulk of Nipomo's hitting punch this year. Brayden Groshart is hitting .289 with 17 RBIs.
Ricardo Rodriguez sports a 1.15 ERA, a 10-2 record and nine complete games for the Titans. Anthony Campos has 12 appearances and a 2.59 ERA for a team that has a staff ERA of 2.11.
Groshart has a 1.62 ERA. He has five pitching appearances. The Titans' Maxpreps.com state ranking is 417.
Highland sports a .402 team batting average and a 1.57 team ERA. Isiah Fajardo is hitting .494 and has a 0.27 ERA. Fajardo has 10 mound appearances.
Five Highland regulars are batting over .400. Alex Escarsega is hitting .500. He has appeared in 17 games.
Matthew Rodriguez has 10 mound appearances and a 1.47 ERA for the Scots, who have a Maxpreps.com state ranking of 206.
Highland will host either Atascadero or Templeton for the Division 3 title Saturday if it wins Wednesday.