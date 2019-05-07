{{featured_button_text}}

PERRIS — The Dunn School Earwigs’ season came to an end with a loss against the Orange Vista Coyotes in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 5 playoffs in Perris.

The Coyotes’ Chris Rodriguez stroked a one-out single in the top of the fourth, moved to second on a wild pitch and then scored on Giovanni Sanchez’s single for the only run of the game.

Dunn’s Brandon Lawrence pitched a complete-game, four-hitter with one walk and five strikeouts for the playoffs' second-seeded Coast Valley League champions.

Two Orange Vista pitchers combined for their own four-hitter.

Starter Chris Ramos went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and three walks with six strikeouts to get the win.

Reliever Casey Murray pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, giving up two hits, no walks and one strikeout for the save.

The loss snapped Dunn’s school record 15-game winning streak. Dunn, which was the No. 2 seed in Division 5, wraps up the season with a 19-4 record.

