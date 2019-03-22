The Santa Barbara Dons showed, once again, why they’re the class of this year’s Channel League baseball teams.
The Dons visited the Santa Ynez Pirates Friday afternoon, coming away with an 8-2 victory, despite being outhit by the Pirates eight to six.
“They are a very good team,” said Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey. “For about four innings there, we battled them evenly but then a call went against us and it affected our performance in a negative way.”
“It was tight early on,” said Santa Barbara coach Steve Schuck. “We’ve been on a pretty good run hitting the ball.”
Derek True, who’s headed to Cal Poly next year, pitched five solid innings, giving up both Santa Ynez runs on five hits with seven strikeouts. Cody Orud, making his pitching debut, finished up with two innings of one hit ball.
“Derek has been pitching well – he’s our horse. He really helped himself with that home run. Lately he’s been on fire at the plate,” said Schuck. “And I have to give credit to Cody Orud. It was his pitching debut. He gave us two good innings. It was good to see him have success today.”
Cole Knightley got the start for the Pirates, going four innings and giving up seven runs.
Mason Young pitched the final three innings, yielding one run on one hit.
It was a tight game early even after Santa Barbara’s Anthony Firestone launched a home run shot over the right field fence with one out in the top of the first inning.
“I don’t think anyone has gotten Firestone out in the last three weeks,” said Dickey. “He hit that ball very hard.”
Firestone later walked and singled before the Pirates finally retired him on a deep fly ball to right field in the seventh inning.
Santa Ynez had a chance to score in the bottom of the first, but some excellent Dons’ defense kept the Pirates off the scoreboard.
Santa Ynez lead-off hitter Victor Heredia was hit by a pitch, Young singled to right and Casey Hickman walked to load the bases with no outs.
Knightley then hit a shot to Santa Barbara third baseman Frank Gamberdella who threw a strike to catcher Firestone to get Heredia at the plate.
But the bases were still loaded.
True got out of the jam with a strikeout and a fly ball to preserve the Dons’ slim lead.
The Dons scored twice in the fourth after Firestone walked and True drove him home with a triple to right field. True was hit in the jaw on the throw in from the outfield. He was down for a minute before getting up and stayed in the game.
Nick Dallow then hit a grounder to deep short. Dallow was out at first but True scored on the play, giving Santa Barbara a 3-1 lead.
Some excellent defense bailed the Pirates out after Bryce Warrecker walked and then, with two outs, Moses Dokes singled.
Knightly then picked off Warrecker, who's committed to play both baseball and basketball at Cal Poly, at second base to end the threat.
The Pirates got a run back in their half of the fourth after Dante Berouty led off with a double to left and Merek Mercado followed with a run-scoring single, also to left.
True then retired the next three batters to keep Santa Barbara ahead 3-1.
The Dons broke the game open in the fifth inning, scoring five runs on three hits.
Jackson Hamilton got the rally going by beating out an infield single to lead off the inning.
Ty Montgomery walked and Nick Oakley was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with no outs.
Firestone then pounded a two-run single through short that was the end of Knightly’s day on the mound.
True greeted reliever Young with a first-pitch, three-run home run over the left field fence. The first two of those runs were charged to Knightely.
After a one out walk to the Dons’ Dallow, Warrecker hit into a 4-6-3 double play.
The Pirates scored once in the bottom of the fifth.
Heredia led off with a single to right. With one out Hickman singled to right center field with Heredia moving to third. Heredia scored on Knightly’s sacrifice fly to left.
Berouty followed with a single down the right field line. Hickman tried to reach third base on the hit but was cut down at third by a perfect throw from right fielder Dokes to Gamberdella, ending Santa Ynez’s last chance to get back in the game as both pitchers held the other side scoreless over the final two frames.
The Dons threatened in the sixth but the Pirates turned a 6-4-3 double play to keep Santa Barbara from adding any more runs.
“I’m glad we turned those double plays. The boys did a great job on defense,” said Dickey. “And I’m really proud of the way Mason Young pitched. He came in in a bad situation and gutted it out pretty well.”
The Channel League teams are taking a break from league play next week.
Santa Barbara (8-4, 7-2 Channel League) is heading to the Arizona Spring Break Tournament at Mountain Point High School in Phoenix, Arizona, where they’ll face Eagle, Idaho, on Monday.
Santa Ynez (7-6-1, 4-5) is staying home for its next game Tuesday against St. Joseph.
Softball
Santa Ynez 14, Santa Barbara 2
The Pirates exploded for eight first-inning runs and cruised to a Channel League victory at Santa Barbara High in a game shortened to five innings because of the run rule.
Santa Ynez made it 9-0 in the second inning before Santa Barbara scored both its runs in the both of the frame. The Pirates shut out the Dons the rest of the way.
Santa Ynez added three runs in the third and two more in the fifth to complete their scoring binge.
Maggie Usher and Armani Garcia had hits apiece.
Usher knocked in four runs and Garcia three.
Yesenia Vega got the start, pitching three innings with three strikeouts. Garcia came on in relief for the final two innings, getting three strikeouts.