Central Coast Classic: Rojas did it all in farewell to high school baseball

Along with everything else he did, Rojas scored the winning run. He sprinted home from third with Lompoc's second run in the first, on a two-out throwing error, as the Braves took a 2-1 lead.

Rojas' afternoon did not exactly get off to an auspicious start.

Cabrillo lead-off hitter Hunter Barthel whacked the second pitch of the game into left field for a double. Conqs pitcher Luke Kovach, with another well-struck double to left, drove in Barthel.

Alfredo Cruz singled to right with two outs in the second. That was it for the Cabrillo hits against Rojas and nearly it as far as the Conqs' baserunners for the game.

The Conquistadores got two batters on base against Rojas the rest of the way, on a passed ball on a strikeout in the third inning and a hit batsman in the fourth.

"Sometimes it takes Oscar a second to settle down," Lompoc coach Jason Carlson said afterward.

"He's such a competitor that sometimes he tries to do too much early. Once he settles into the steady pitcher he is, he starts groovin'." That is what happened that day.

Kovach pitched a solid game himself that day.