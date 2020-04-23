Central Coast Classic: Righetti baseball wasn't sure what to expect after moving to the Central Section last season. They found out they certainly belonged in the top division.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Righetti baseball team’s first playoff game in the CIF Central Section, in 2019, was a success.

It was a success because Ryan Delgado guessed right in the sixth inning.

“I was looking for a high fastball,” Delgado said.

He got it, and Delgado smacked a two-run home run to left off Bakersfield Centennial right-hander Tyler McCurtain. That was the game-winning hit, and No. 4 Righetti held off No. 13 Centennial for a 5-3 win at Righetti in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs.

Delgado’s home run put Righetti ahead 5-2. Delgado relieved Righetti starting pitcher Caleb Dulay late and struck out the first batter in the seventh.

He struck out the next batter too, but the third strike missed outside so badly the batter made it to first base ahead of the throw from catcher Andrew Gonzalez after Gonzalez sprinted to retrieve the ball.

Delgado hit the next batter then got a force at second on a grounder to Tompkins. The Golden Hawks got a run on a wild pitch, but Delgado finally caught Mason Moccardini, the potential tying run, looking at strike three to end it.

+3 Brad Lachemann calling it a career after 20 years of coaching baseball at Arroyo Grande High Lachemann was hoping for an eventful send off in 2020, but the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's a shame, too, as Lachemann's Eagles were 8-1 on the season and had hopes for a Mountain League title and a deep run in the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs.