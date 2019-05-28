Righetti junior right-hander Caleb Dulay made 13 pitching appearances this year, and he did not lose in any of them.
Dulay compiled a 10-0 record, with six complete games and a measly 0.55 ERA, for a Warriors' team that won the inaugural Mountain League championship.
Dulay is the co-Mountain League baseball MVP, along with highly-touted San Luis Obispo senior Cooper Benson. Benson hit .364, and went 9-3 with a 0.59 ERA as a pitcher.
The Warriors and Tigers went 1-2 in the Mountain League. Righetti and San Luis Obispo both went out in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs in their inaugural year as Central Section members.
The inaugural Ocean League co-MVPs are Nipomo senior teammates Carmelo Hernandez and Ricardo Rodriguez. The pair helped the Titans to an Ocean League co-championship with Mission Prep.
Nipomo went out in the semifinals of the Division 3 playoffs in the Titans' first year in the Central Section.
Hernandez, who was primarily a catcher, hit .462 with 31 RBIs. Rodriguez completed nine of his 13 starts and compiled a 10-2 record along with a 1.15 ERA.
Here is a breakdown of the all-league teams, by league.
Mountain League
The Warriors had a trio of First Teamers, including senior catcher Sutton Tompkins, junior outfielder Jake Steels and sophomore outfielder Quigley Espinola.
Espinola hit .409 with 13 RBIs. Tompkins batted .333 with a team high 17 RBIs, and Steels hit .289.
San Luis Obispo senior shortstop Brooks Lee and senior second baseman Wils Guy are on the First Team. Guy hit a hefty .511 with 26 RBIs. Lee, the highly-recruited son of Cal Poly coach Larry Lee, hit .405 and drove in 25 runs.
St. Joseph senior Alex Ontiveros is a First Team pitcher. Ontiveros had a 1.58 ERA.
Arroyo Grande senior outfielder Kadin Byrne and senior first baseman Justin Trimble are on the First Team. Atascadero made it to the Division 3 title game, and the Greyhounds have two First Teamers, junior Justin Vose and senior Evyn Lade. Each is on the team as a pitcher-first baseman.
Templeton senior pitcher Justice Gibbons and Paso Robles senior pitcher-outfielder Lucas Cumer round out the First Team.
The Second Team seniors are first baseman Dalen Righetti of San Luis Obispo; shortstop Keaton Biallus and pitcher Dean Hopper of Arroyo Grande; pitcher-first baseman Cade VanAllen of Atascadero; pitcher-utility player Miles Enos of St. Joseph; first baseman Macer Lardner of Templeton; and outfielder Riley Swarthout of Paso Robles.
The juniors are Righetti third baseman Zak Taylor and first baseman Isaiah Navarro, along with San Luis Obispo outfielder Bryan Victor, and outfielder Emilio Corona. Paso Robles outfielder-pitcher Jakob Wright is the lone sophomore.
Ocean League
Co-champs Nipomo and Mission Prep each have three First Team representatives. Nipomo's are senior shortstop Ricky Iniguez, junior first baseman Brayden Groshart and junior pitcher Anthony Campos. Iniguez hit .449 and drove in 21 runs.
The Mission Prep representatives are senior center fielder-pitcher Dylan Beavers, junior outfielder Amari Baker and senior shortstop-pitcher Kai Janowicz.
Pioneer Valley also has First Team representatives. They are shortstop Ben Sandoval, third baseman Noah Vasquez and pitcher Vincent Johnson. All three are seniors.
The Morro Bay representatives are both sophomores, shortstop-pitcher Owen Bettencourt and third baseman-pitcher Liam MacDonald. The Santa Maria representative is sophomore catcher Brayan Nunez. The Orcutt Academy representative is senior shortstop Elisio Contreras.
Nunez hit .478 and had just one error.
The Second Team seniors are pitcher Devon Black and outfielder Tyler Zafaris of Orcutt Academy; first baseman Mace Sherlock and outfielder-pitcher Jared Salas of Mission Prep; outfielder Anthony Murillo of Pioneer Valley; and shortstop-pitcher Tommy Herrera of Santa Maria.
The sophomores are outfielders Kevin Franco of Morro Bay, Justin McKee of Nipomo and Joseph Ybarra of Santa Maria, and second baseman-pitcher Luis Guerrero of Santa Maria.
The freshmen are Morro Bay shortstop-pitcher Morgan Codron and Nipomo second baseman Wade Arkinson. Pioneer Valley designated hitter Eric Cortez is the lone Second Team junior.