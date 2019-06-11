Cabrillo stayed in the Osborne family tree to find its latest baseball head coach.
Cole Osborne, a class of 2013 CHS grad, was promoted to take control of the varsity baseball program in Vandenberg Village—succeeding his father and 26-year head coach Jon Osborne, the former head baseball coach confirmed on Tuesday.
Jon Osborne announced his retirement following Cabrillo's 8-3 loss at Santa Barbara on April 26, ending the Conquistadores' season at 8-16 overall in their first year as a Channel League member.
Cole Osborne got the chance to work with his dad as a member of the varsity staff the past few seasons, which included Cabrillo's final years as a Los Padres League member.
The Osborne family now has three generations of baseball head coaches. Jon Osborne's father John was a longtime skipper for Hancock College. Jon Osborne coached at Mt. Whitney in Visalia, then Bullard High in Fresno before settling in the Lompoc Valley in 1994.
This story will be updated.