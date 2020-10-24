Cabrillo High looking for JV baseball coach

Cabrillo High School has an coaching opportunity for the spring of 2021.

The Conquistadores are looking for a head junior varsity baseball coach, varsity skipper Cole Osborne said.

The school is looking for a candidate with previous coaching experience and "strong leadership and interpersonal relationship skills."

Cabrillo also prefers an applicant with knowledge of and the ability to "teach and coach current trends in baseball at the junior varsity level."

The candidate must be willing to obtain current CIF required certifications in: CPR/First Aid, concussion protocol, Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness, Heat Illness Prevention, Child Abuse Reporting, Sexual Harassment Prevention, COVID safety training, Blood borne Pathogens training and CIF Fundamentals of Coaching.

The applicants duties and responsibilities include an ability to help coordinate, manage and evaluate a baseball program while communicating effectively with student-athletes, staff, community and media. They also must conduct practices and competitions in a "manner that maximizes safety, fundamental skills, athletic improvement and personal improvement," Osborne said in an email.

The Conquistadores are looking for a candidate that will act as an "exemplary role model for high school students," Osborne added.

For an application and/or more information contact, Gary West, CHS athletic director or Osborne.

West can be reached at west.gary@lusd.org. Osborne can be contacted via email at osborne.cole@lusd.org

The CHS athletic office can be called at (805) 742-2905.