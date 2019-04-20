The Cabrillo High baseball team got the chance to learn more sports history in Northeast Kansas City on Wednesday – by visiting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
The venue shows a history that celebrates and shines a light on the rich history of African-American baseball, plus paints the picture of the struggles the past players went through.
The Conquistadores took in the visit before their game against Blue Springs – learning more about the historic figures that played in the league plus finding out the struggles those players endured compared to their Major League Baseball counterparts.
And for three CHS players who spoke by phone to The Record, they left the historic exhibit with an eye-opening experience – and appreciating the league’s history even more.
“The biggest thing I enjoyed was learning about the Negro Leagues, because not many knew about it,” said CHS senior Blake Beecher on Wednesday night.
Beecher, who plays the outfield for CHS, came out of the visit learning more about some of the struggles the Negro League players endured during the years the league existed from 1920 to the late 1940s.
“A lot of players went through a lot. They couldn’t have a nice bus or nice transportation compared to the MLB players and they were just as big as the MLB guys,” Beecher said.
Steven Moreno, a fellow senior outfielder for CHS, was another one who left the exhibit in awe of the history he learned.
“The experience was really cool to see the history of not just the league, but what the league had to go through,” Moreno said.
Baseball greats like Satchel Paige, Buck Leonard, Buck O’Neil and Jackie Robinson are all honored inside the building located in the heart of Kansas City’s 18th and Vine Jazz District.
Old baseball uniforms worn by the past players, photographs of the baseball legends, past newspaper clippings of their league games and film exhibits featuring past games offered a timeline of events of the league for the CHS players, coaches and parents who roamed around the place.
But there was one area that immediately got the CHS team to flock over: An indoor field featuring nine of the greatest players from the league.
Glistening inside the venue are not only nine statues on the said field, but as Mason Townes described, the statues were life sized.
Townes, also a senior, learned there was one statue that’s popular among visitors and MLB pitchers before games at Kauffman Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Royals: The Satchel Paige statue in the middle of the indoor field.
“One of the workers told us that MLB pitchers (home or away) would come to rub his elbow for good luck,” Townes said.
Cabrillo baseball players ended their trip by gravitating toward Paige’s statue and ran their hands on the bronze sculpture.
Conqs go 1-2 overall in Kansas City
Cabrillo won its opener with a 9-5 victory against Raymore-Peculiar on Tuesday evening.
Then, CHS fell 15-1 to Blue Springs at Satchel Paige Stadium and ended the tour with a 8-3 loss to Joplin on Thursday.
Against "Ray-Pec" Cabrillo erupted with six runs in the top of the fourth inning to seal the rally over the Panthers.
Cesar Frausto was one of the catalysts behind the comeback charge for the Conqs – sending the ball toward the fence for the double that lured two runners in. Patrick Garcia added a double that resulted in two RBI’s.
in the loss to Joplin, Luke Kovach, Gavin Townes and Patrick Garcia all scored runs for CHS against the Eagles. Matt Gonzalez smashed a two-run RBI in the third inning.