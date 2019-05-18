After opening up a position vacated by longtime baseball head coach Jon Osborne, Cabrillo High is now nearing the finish line of who will lead the Conquistadores baseball team moving forward.
Athletic director Dan Troup has told The Record that CHS will no longer advertise the need for Osborne’s replacement.
“We have six candidates we will be interviewing next week for the position,” Troup said in an email.
The half-dozen candidates will be succeeding a coach who spent more than 25 years in Vandenberg Village until his retirement on April 29 – building a brand that saw loads of accolades.
The Cabrillo High baseball team got the chance to learn more sports history in Northeast Kansas City on Wednesday during its visit to the Negr…
Osborne’s CHS teams were perennial playoff contenders during their years of competing in the Los Padres League and challenged for the LPL title with the likes of Santa Ynez, Lompoc and former LPL competitors Morro Bay and St. Joseph. Dating back to the 2004-05 season, Osborne’s Cabrillo teams had a streak of 14 consecutive seasons of winning 14 to 22 baseball games.
That streak, though, ended last season in CHS’s first odyssey in the Channel League, going 8-16 overall.
Outside of the victories, he produced players who moved on to the junior college level (recently Izzy Hernandez, who attended Hancock College and signed with Campbellsville University in Kentucky of the NAIA), players who got scouted by Major League Baseball clubs in 2003 graduate Tommy Hawk and lastly, he produced future World Series champion pitcher Danny Duffy.
This past season, Duffy himself helped treat Osborne and the CHS players to this once-in-a-lifetime experience: A trip to Kansas City largely funded by Duffy. The Conqs got the chance to tour the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, battle three teams representing the state of Missouri (going 1-2 overall in those games) and got the opportunity to play inside Kauffman Stadium, the home of Duffy’s K.C Royals.
Osborne announced his retirement following the Conqs’ 8-3 loss on the road to Santa Barbara High, telling The Record on April 26 “Twenty-five years is a long time. It’s been a great ride. We had some great players, great teams and I really enjoyed it.”
It’s the first time since 1994 that Cabrillo is searching for a new head coach for baseball.
Off to retirement for "Coach Ozzy": Longtime Cabrillo baseball head coach Jon Osborne ends 25-year run at CHS
Once the final out was called, a 25-year run came to an end down in Santa Barbara last Friday — a run that saw multiple Los Padres League titl…