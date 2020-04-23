Brad Lachemann calling it a career after 20 years of coaching baseball at Arroyo Grande High

Brad said he will continue coaching with USA Baseball.

"I've been involved with USA Baseball for a while," Lachemann said of his future plans in baseball. "I help select teams, go to workouts and work as a coach during tryouts. With USA Baseball, the thing that's really attractive is that it's all laid out for you. You don’t have to mow the grass or any of that stuff. You show up, evaluate and coach the kids."

Lachemann says Steve Tolley will take over the program. Tolley spent years coaching the junior varsity before assisting Lachemann at the varsity level for the past six or seven seasons. Bryan Madsen and Shawn Mosley were also a part of Lachemann's staff.

"The fact that my coaching staff is all volunteers who help and don’t get paid anything," Lachemann said. "They have been with me for years and were basically paying money to coach in terms of gas and time away from their families."

"I really appreciated the fact they spent that much time and that much effort, as volunteers, to help our team."

Lachemann was also appreciative of his team at home, including his wife Kristen.