Righetti's baseball team stayed a game up in the Mountain League standings with a two-game sweep of Paso Robles, culminating in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Bearcats.
The Warriors improved to 9-1 in Mountain League games, one game ahead of San Luis Obispo in the league standings. Righetti is 15-4 overall.
Caleb Dulay threw a complete game, allowing just two hits over seven innings with three strikeouts and one earned run allowed. Dulay walked a batter and hit another, needing only 59 pitches to take care of the Bearcats.
Ryan Delgado homered. Jake Steels scored twice from his leadoff spot. Joseph Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a run. Isaiah Navarro, Sutton Tompkins and Andrew Gonzalez also scored a run apiece. Zak Taylor finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk.
The Warriors won despite committing three errors in the game. They outhit the Bearcats 8-2, pulling away with a three-spot in the fourth inning.
Reese Brumley and Bryson Holer had the base-hits for the Bearcats, both singles.
Righetti will play in the tournament hosted by SLO High next week. Starting on April 24, the Warriors play Turlock Pitman at SLO High at 4 p.m. On April 25, the Warriors will play Buhach Colony at Sinshiemer at 4 p.m. before taking on Mission Prep, also at Sinshiemer, at 7 p.m.
Righetti wraps up tourney play with a game against El Capitan on April 26 at 9:30 a.m. The Warriors will then resume league play on April 30 with a big two-game set against San Luis Obispo, at SLO on April 30 and at home on May 2.
Cabrillo plays at Kauffman Stadium
Cabrillo High baseball got the chance to set foot inside "The K."
The Major League Baseball home of Cabrillo 2007 grad Danny Duffy allowed the Conquistadores to take on Joplin High of Missouri in the third, and final, game of CHS's Missouri trip.
Cabrillo fell 8-3 to Joplin on Thursday evening. However, CHS head coach Jon Osborne said by phone that the Conqs will leave Missouri with vivid memories.
"It was the trip of a lifetime," Osborne said by phone late Thursday night. "Most of us won't play or coach in a MLB game. But I can't say enough about Danny Duffy. It's all because of him. What a great trip it was.
"The facilities were beautiful and the professionalism of the Royals were amazing."
Luke Kovach, Gavin Townes and Patrick Garcia all scored runs for CHS against the Eagles. Matt Gonzalez smashed a two-run RBI in the third inning.
Hancock 2, Merced 1
Freshman first baseman Tristen Gutierrez delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Hancock's baseball team its first walk-off win since the season opener on Thursday.
The Bulldogs came from behind to beat Merced, the No. 17 team in the North Region, 2-1 to end Hancock’s annual Spring Classic in dramatic fashion.
Hancock, which fell to the Blue Devils by the same score on Tuesday, improved to 19-18 overall. Merced fell to 20-16-1.
Merced’s Joe Blair started the ninth inning looking to hold the Blue Devils’ 1-0 lead. Blair hit the first two batters he faced, Reed Odland and Jake Shusterich.
Matthew Grossi replaced Blair on the mound. Ismael Hernandez laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners into scoring position. Merced intentionally walked Mike McLean to load the bases, setting the stage for Gutierrez.
The Santa Maria High School graduate delivered with the walk-off hit, giving Hancock its third win of the season after trailing to start the ninth inning.
McLean went 2-for-3 with a walk to account for half of the Bulldogs’ four hits.
Jake Shusterich singled in two at-bats. He also threw six solid innings for the Bulldogs. The sophomore allowed three hits and one run.
Isaac Baez earned the win in relief after throwing three scoreless innings of relief. The St. Joseph High School product walked a pair and struck out two.
Clayton Hall hit a RBI double to account for Merced’s only run of the game in the sixth inning.
Boys tennis
Santa Ynez 10, Lompoc 8
The game was tied at 8-all until the Pirates pulled out wins in the last two matches on Thursday in this Channel League duel.
LHS No. 2 option Anthony Morales picked up two wins by scores of 6-2 and 6-0. The doubles team of Jeremiah Munoz and Max Flores also sealed two victories by scores of 6-4 and 6-1.
Santa Ynez's No. 1 Ryan Rennick swept all of his sets with shutouts. Andreas Jackson, the Pirates' No. 2, earned two wins by scores of 6-4 and 6-0.
Swimming
Fraire breaks school record, wins 200 IM title
Hancock College freshman Izzie Fraire broke a school and won an individual conference title during day one of the 2019 Western State Conference Championships on Thursday.
College of the Canyons is hosting the three-day meet at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center.
Fraire won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 10.99 seconds, edging the runner-up, Shayna Simmer of Santa Monica, by 31-tenths of a second.
Fraire, a Righetti High School graduate, broke the school record of 2:13.4 set by Leanna Bramble in 2014. Fraire dropped 7.64 seconds off her time in the morning’s preliminary heat. She became the fifth Bulldog overall and fourth Hancock swimmer in program history to win an individual conference title.
Sophomore Oceana Heath finished eighth in the women’s 500-yard freestyle final with a time of 6:02.90. The Righetti High School graduate qualified sixth in the preliminary heats with a time of 5:54.38, nearly 23 seconds faster than her previous-best time.
Sophomore Kaila Guillemin finished 14th overall in the 500-free, finishing in 6:11.38 in the consolation final. The Santa Ynez High product finished 15th in the event last year.
Angel Landis came in seventh in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.58 seconds. The sophomore finished 16th in the event a year ago. Kailey Roux finished 16th in the event with a time of 28.08 seconds.
Roux already secured 34 points for Hancock in the team standings last weekend with second-place finishes in the 1- and 3-meter diving events. She qualified for the 2019 CCCAA State Championships in both events.
Track and field
Spartans break records at FAT Meet
Orcutt Academy's Sarah Parkinson set school records in the 100-meter run and the 200 with times of 13.15 (4th place) and 26.66 (3rd place) in Atascadero.
Max Daniels lowered his school record 200 to a time of 22.82 (2nd place) and took 6th place in the 100 with an 11.62.
Jaden Davis took third in the 100 with a time of 11.52 and placed sixth in the 200 with a personal best 23.26.
Ashley Mason set a personal record in the 100 hurdles with a seventh-place time of 18.14.