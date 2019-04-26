Righetti's baseball team wrapped up a perfect run through the San Luis Obispo High Tournament.
The Warriors got past Merced El Capitan 6-5 in the tournament finale, played at Sinshiemer Field in San Luis Obispo Friday morning.
They improved to 19-4 on the season heading into next week's critical Mountain League showdown with the tournament's host, San Luis Obispo. The Warriors are at SLO High on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. then close out the regular season with a home against the Tigers on Thursday at the same time.
The Warriors hold a one-game edge over the Tigers in league, with a first-place mark of 9-1.
Righetti out-hit El Capitan 8-7 on Friday and each team committed two errors.
Righetti starter Isaiah Navarro went five innings, allowing seven hits and one earned run. The Warriors gave up four unearned runs in the game on two errors.
Navarro struck out three and walked two.
Sutton Tompkins, the team's everyday catcher, started at shortstop and closed out the game with an inning of relief on the mound, striking out two of the three batters he faced.
Tompkins also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run and an RBI, a double that drove home Jake Steels for the game's first run.
Brandon Giddings drove in a run. Steels walked and singled and scored once. Navarro went 1-for-1 with a run, Andrew Gonzalez also scored a run, as did Bryan Rivera.
The Warriors stranded 16 runners on base.
Righetti started the tournament with a 2-1 win over Turlock Pittman earlier this week in eight innings. The Warriors then beat Atwater Buhach Colony on Thursday, winning 3-1, then beating Mission Prep 10-6 on Thursday night.
Donald Craley had two RBIs in the win over Mission Prep as Giddings scored three times in that game after drawing three walks.
In the win over Buhach Colony, Caleb Dulay threw a complete game with five hits scattered over seven innings with five strikeouts. Quigley Espinola drove in a pair of runs of Buhach.
Oliver taken in third round of NFL Draft
Paso Robles High School graduate Josh Oliver was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft Friday night.
Oliver, who played three seasons at San Jose State and developed into one of the top tight ends in the nation, was taken with the 69th overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Oliver was a two-way standout at Paso Robles, playing on the defensive line primarily while also playing as a receiver for the Bearcats.
Oliver eventually ended up committing to the Spartans to play on the edge as a defensive lineman. Oliver then blossomed at the tight end position at SJSU, which was decimated by injuries at the position.
Oliver caught 35 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown in 12 games as a junior and virtually doubled his output as a senior, averaging 12.7 yards on his team-high 56 catches for a total of 709 yards. He also caught four four touchdowns to land on the All-Mountain West Conference First Team.