Righetti is the Mountain League champion.
The Warriors baseball team scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat San Luis Obispo 4-2 and clinch the outright league title Tuesday afternoon in San Luis Obispo.
The Warriors improved to 20-4 overall and 10-1 in Mountain League games, dropping the Tigers to 8-3, giving Righetti a two-game lead with one game to go in the league standings.
Righetti and SLO close up the regular season Thursday with a now not-so-important game at Righetti on Thursday.
Caleb Dulay was once again nails for the Warriors, throwing a complete game while allowing seven hits and no earned runs. Dulay struck out just one batter and walked two as the Righetti defense committed a lone error behind him.
Dulay came into the game 8-0 on the season with a 0.65 ERA.
The Warriors got to SLO ace Cooper Benson in the seventh inning. Benson, an Arizona State commit and likely MLB draft pick next month, came on in relief and struck out three batters, but allowed three runs on one hit.
Righetti's Sutton Tompkins had a two-out hit in the seventh to tie the game. Then Quigley Espinola struck out and the Warriors scored the winning run on a wild pitch.
Tompkins, Espinola and Brandon Giddings all doubled for the Warriors, who had six hits as a team.
Giddings scored twice on the day. Tompkins drove in a pair of runs and scored once. Espinola finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Dane Truer started for SLO and went six innings, allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out six. Emilio Corona went 2-for-3 with a run. Christian Clegg drove in a run for the Tigers.
Benson, Wills Guy and Brooks Lee, three of the top hitters on the Central Coast, went a combined 1-for-10 against Dulay on Tuesday.
The Warriors have clinched a league championship in their first season under head coach Kyle Tognazzini.
They will be in the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs, which start next week after the regular-season wraps up Thursday.