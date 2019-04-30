As the saying goes, "This is it." The Mountain League title will be at stake when Righetti (19-4, 9-1) takes on San Luis Obispo (20-3-1, 8-2) in a two-game series to end the regular season. Nipomo (13-11-1, 7-1) will face Mission Prep (15-9, 7-1) in a two-game set that will conclude the regular season and decide the Ocean League championship.