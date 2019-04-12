The Pioneer Valley Panthers flirted with disaster all afternoon.
The Panthers had plenty of chances against the Orcutt Academy Spartans in an Ocean League baseball game Friday at Pioneer Valley High but couldn’t break through for a big inning.
Until the sixth, when the Panthers batted around, scoring six runs that led to a come-from-behind 9-7 victory.
“They jumped out to a big early lead on us but our guys didn’t quit, they kept grinding and grinding,” said Pioneer Valley head coach Cody Smith. “Everything we’ve worked on all season is finally coming together. I couldn’t be happier with the guys.”
“This is a tough one to swallow,” said Orcutt Academy head coach Hank Muro. “There are tough lessons to be learned. We’ve just to come back to practice and work on not making mistakes.”
Pioneer Valley had men on base all day, leaving 12 runners stranded including three times — in the third, fourth and fifth innings — with the bases loaded.
The Spartans also batted around once, in the second inning when they scored the games’ first five runs.
Tyler Zafiris led off Orcutt’s second with a single, Alex Sutton got aboard on an error and Matt La Rocco got Zafiris home with a run-scoring single. Sutton later scored on a passed ball. La Rocco later scored on another passed ball.
Isais De La Cruz struck out but the ball got past the Panthers’ catcher and De La Cruz made it safely to first base. Elisco Contreras followed with a single and an error allowed Dean Samuel to get on base with De La Cruz and Contreras scoring on the play.
Pioneer Valley got two of those runs back in the bottom of the second.
With one out, Christian Morin walked.
With two outs, Nick Vasquez and Angel Rincon hit back-to-back doubles — Rincon’s hit scoring both Morin and Vasquez.
The Panthers picked up another run in the third — Vincent Johnson scoring on Vincent Valdez’s single but the Spartans still held a 5-3 lead.
After scoreless fourth and fifth innings, Orcutt Academy tacked on a run without getting a hit in the top of the sixth.
With one out, Marc Valdez struck out but the ball got past the catcher and Valdez beat the throw to first.
De La Cruz and Samuel walked, loading the bases and then Valdez scored when Connor Adams walked to give the Spartans a 6-3 lead.
The Panthers then had their big inning in their half of the sixth.
Noah Vasquez and Eric Cortez got aboard on back-to-back singles and Morin got on due to an error, loading the bases.
Noah Vasquez was out at the plate on Valdez’s fielder’s choice but the bases were still loaded.
Cortez and Morin scored on a Nick Vasquez grounder with Nick Vasquez safe on an error and then Valdez and Nick Vasquez scored on Rincon’s single to center, giving the Panthers a 7-6 lead.
But Pioneer Valley wasn’t done.
Ben Sandoval tripled, scoring Rincon and then Sandoval came home on Anthony Murillo’s sacrifice fly to deep right field.
Orcutt Academy got one run back in the top of the seventh but Vincent Esparza, Pioneer Valley’s second pitcher, was able to limit the damage to just the one run.
“Up and down the lineup, everybody had good at bats. Ben had two hits including a triple, Noah had two hits, Angel came through with two big doubles, Nick had a double — everyone contributed,” said Smith. “And I think our pitchers (starter Adrian Valdovinos and Esparza) threw with a lot of conviction. They kept us in the game.”
“Our pitchers (Devin Black, Adams and Tyler Zafiris) did a good job,” said Muro. “But we had some bad breaks, too many errors — really, our errors let our pitchers down. Our pitchers were fantastic.”
Orcutt Academy (4-13, 1-6 Ocean) faces Mission Prep twice next week; Tuesday at Mission Prep and Thursday at home.
Pioneer Valley (6-12, 3-3) has two games against Morro Bay next week; Tuesday at Morro Bay and Thursday at home.