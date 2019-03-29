Before Friday, the Lompoc Braves were yet to allow a single run against Cabrillo baseball in two meetings this season.
The Conquistadores jumped out to a 2-0 lead at Don McIntyre Field and held on to it into the sixth inning – until Stephen Espinosa started the rally.
Espinosa, a sophomore, sent Ryan Morgan home on his grounder to left-center field. He then took advantage of an attempted play at first base by sprinting home for the game’s clinching run in the 3-2 road win.
Espinosa saw the fielder's foot off the first base bag during the sequence and immediately made the dash for home plate, leading to an excited frenzy in the LHS dugout as the Braves took their first lead.
“We started off a little slow. But I knew we had it the whole time,” Espinosa said after the game.
Before the sixth, Espinosa blasted a deep triple that sailed toward the center field fence before the ball fell in front of it. Kalub Ramirez lured him home on a sacrifice fly ball for the Braves’ first run of the game.
The grit and resiliency was evident on both sides throughout the day underneath a mid-60 degree temperature day – especially on the hill as top pitchers Oscar Rojas of the Braves and Matt Gonzales of Cabrillo kept the batters they faced in check.
Gonzales started fast for CHS in the top of the first, forcing three straight ground outs. Then, CHS (3-10 overall, 3-8 in the Channel League) got its offense going.
Anthony Lopez and Cesar Frausto hit singles and ultimately got moved over to third and second off of a Patrick Garcia sacrifice fly. Gonzalez then lured Lopez home with his sacrifice smash that flew toward right field for the day’s first RBI. Senior Mason Townes arrived next to pound the baseball to right field for the next run, placing the Conqs up 2-0.
Lompoc (8-6, 7-4 in the C.L), though, kept its composure all the way through.
Rojas, who went the whole way on the mound, didn’t allow any more runs after the bottom of the first. Then in the bottom of the seventh and with the bases loaded, Rojas forced the ground out to first for the game’s clinching out.
But in the sequence beforehand, Gavin Townes raced to first on his ground ball toward third, only to be ruled out in a narrow call by the first base umpire. Cabrillo fans let out their displeasure, though, by saying the first baseman’s foot wasn’t completely on the bag and that Townes had already beat him to first. The call was never changed.
Cabrillo still managed to load the bases from there, until Rojas delivered the final out. Lompoc has won the last five of six meetings.
Despite the loss, CHS head coach Jon Osborne loved the fight his team displayed – especially against a Braves team that beat them by a combined 11-0 in two games this season.
“It was a great high school baseball game. It’s just the way the games between our two clubs are: Everyone knows each other and they’re trying to beat their friends,” Osborne said. “Oscar pitched a great game. Matthew pitched a great game. It was a really good game. But we came up a little short.”
Nipomo 14, Pioneer Valley 0 (five innings)
The Titans rolled to the shortened victory due to the 10-run mercy rule at NHS.
Carmelo Hernandez and Justin McKee both had two RBIs apiece. T.J Vinnedge went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Starting pitcher Ricardo Rodriguez pitched all five innings and surrendered one hit.