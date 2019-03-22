Lompoc High has reversed its slow start on the baseball diamond and is now catching up in the Channel League standings.
After starting the season 2-5, the Braves won their fourth game in their last five contests, beating San Marcos 3-1 at Dan Bodary Field in Lompoc on Friday.
And it was the right arm of Oscar Rojas that spearheaded the Braves’ charge.
Rojas started strong by forcing two pop fly outs including a foul ball caught by first baseman Nick Ahedo to end the top of the first inning. Rojas didn’t surrender any runs until the top of the fifth inning – and that was when he delivered this clutch sequence.
With the bases loaded and facing two outs, Rojas went into attack mode and struck out the last batter to leave three stranded on base.
Rojas, though, gave more credit to his team.
“It was a great team effort and win,” Rojas said. “We all did our part.”
He broke down what was going through his head during that late jam that could’ve tied the game up for the Royals or give them the lead.
“I had to attack the hitter. I wasn’t going to give them any free runs,” Rojas said. “I was giving them my best stuff.”
Ryan Morgan stood in the outfield during that sequence. The junior said he had complete faith in the starting ace Rojas.
"I really had faith in our pitcher Oscar," Morgan said. "Even if they were to hit the ball, I still had trust in our outfielders to make the play."
Outside of Rojas, the Braves managed to get timely hits on a Royals team that beat Lompoc 8-7 back on Tuesday.
Kalub Ramirez first got on base after getting hit by a pitch. Rojas then came along to blast the RBI to score Ramirez. Stephen Espinoza followed by sending the baseball toward the center field fence for the double. After Morgan got on first through a ground ball base hit, the baseball and track and field athlete then used his jets to steal second. Nick Ahedo came along to then take the walk and load the bases.
That was when Elijah Bobo walked and scored Espinoza that made it 2-0.
In the final deciding inning, Rojas stayed on the mound to finish off his complete game. Rojas would go on to force two pop flies that resulted in captured outs. The seventh ended by Rojas striking out one last batter.
Lompoc has now elevated itself to 6-6 overall and above .500 in the Channel League at 5-4. Rojas says that the chemistry on the Braves is beginning to improve following the slow start that included losses to Arroyo Grande (7-2) and Righetti (11-0) to start the year.
“We’re certainly playing as a family,” Rojas said. “We’re bonding together and doing everything we can to win.”
Lompoc will now take on Cabrillo on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Dan Bodary Field.