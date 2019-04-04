The Dunn School Earwigs’ baseball team is on quite a roll.
Thursday’s 10-0 victory over the Calabasas Viewpoint Patriots in the Central Coast Baseball Tournament was Dunn’s ninth straight victory.
“We played four games in 36 hours in this tournament. I think we played well but at the end, the boys were a little tired,” said Viewpoint coach Rick Weber. “It’s a great tournament, we had a great time, the kids had fun. All 15 of our kids had the opportunity to play but today we faced a great team.”
The Earwigs went 3-0 in the tournament after defeating Dos Pueblos 6-5 in eight innings on Tuesday when Dunn center fielder John San Jule stole home for the winning run, and Covina Northview 3-0 on Wednesday.
Dunn's Brandon Lawrence slides under the tag attempt of Viewpoint catcher Asher Sabah to score in the second inning of Thursday's Central Coas…
Thursday’s game ended with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning after Dunn catcher Ethan Cloyd blasted a solo home run over the center field fence for the 10-run margin.
Dunn’s Cade Ford pitched a complete game, giving up three hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
“Cade threw a lot of strikes,” said Dunn coach David Lawrence. “He was primarily a catcher but he’s maturing nicely as a pitcher. He really turned it on today.”
The Earwigs’ big three of Division I University commits — San Jule (Columbia), Cloyd (Cal) and shortstop Brandon Lawrence (Michigan) — led the offensive attack.
Dunn's Cade Ford pitched a complete-game, three-hitter against Calabasas Viewpoint in a Central Coast Tournament game Thursday at the Dunn Sch…
San Jule went 1-for-4 with a single, scoring two runs, to run his hitting streak to 20 straight games.
Cloyd went 3-for-4, running his hit streak to 21 straight games, with all his hits going for extra bases — two doubles and the game-ending homer.
Lawrence doubled in his first two at bats, going 2-for-3 on the day.
“The top of our order has to be the best 1-2-3 on the Central Coast. I can’t imagine a team with anyone better,” said Lawrence. “Brandon has been on fire. He probably hit .700 in the tournament. If John gets on, you can usually count on at least one stolen base. Ethan had a great day today with those three big hits. He had to do that knowing that Major League scouts were in the stands — the Dodgers today and the Padres yesterday.”
First baseman Ian Valdez went 2-for-3 with an RBI double in the first inning.
Dunn's Brandon Lawrence hits a run-scoring double in the first inning of Thursday's game against Calabasas Viewpoint in a Central Coast Tourna…
The Patriots’ leadoff hitter Niko Candido began the game with a walk.
But he was forced at second on a Will Lashever grounder to Lawrence.
Asher Sabah then hit a screaming line drive but it went directly to Dunn second baseman Ben Abelman who made the catch and quickly turned it into a double play.
That was how it went for the Patriots who only managed to get two men on base once — in the third inning.
San Jule led off Dunn’s half of the first with an unusual play.
He struck out swinging but the Viewpoint catcher dropped the ball allowing San Jule to try to race to first base. When the throw to first was high, San Jule ended up on second.
San Jule then stole third and scored on Lawrence’s first double.
“John is a speedster,” said Lawrence. “The moment the catcher dropped the ball, I knew he had a chance to make it to first. In the Dos Pueblos game, John was at third base with the bases loaded and I told him that if their pitcher went into a full windup that he should try to steal home. He ran on the windup and beat the ball to the plate with the game-winning run.”
Lawrence later scored in Valdez’s double, putting the Earwigs up 2-0 after one.
Dunn's Ian Valdez strokes a run-scoring double in the bottom of the first inning against Calabasas Viewpoint in a Central Coast Tournament gam…
Dunn tacked on four more in the second.
Jackson Grunzweig led off with a bloop single to right field and went to second after a pickoff attempt by the catcher sailed high.
Aiden Waters then laid down a sacrifice bunt but the throw was off line, allowing Waters to reach first and Grunzweig to score.
Cloyd and Lawrence followed with back-to-back doubles with Waters and Cloyd scoring on Lawrence’s double. Lawrence later scored from third base on a double steal and Ford stole second with two outs.
Alden Stone replaced starting pitcher Lashever in the third and Stone set the Earwigs down in order.
But Dunn came back to score three runs on six hits in the bottom of the fourth.
San Jule led off with a single, stole second and scored on Cloyd’s double.
Ford doubled in Cloyd and after singles to Valdez and Ricardo Amezcua loaded the bases, Ford scored on Grant Solem’s pinch hit single to put the Earwigs up 9-0.
And then Cloyd ended it with one final blast.
Santa Ynez (13-4, 5-0 Coast Valley League) has nearly two weeks off for spring break before wrapping up CVL play with a home game against Santa Maria’s Valley Christian Academy (3-1 CVL) on Tuesday, April 16, with the league championship on the line.
“I’m hoping spring break won’t cost us our momentum,” said Lawrence. “But we’ll worry about that later. The boys did a great job this week.”
Nipomo 8, Orcutt Academy 0
Ricardo Rodriguez pitched a complete-game, four-hitter, giving up one walk with four strikeouts in Nipomo’s Ocean League victory over Orcutt Academy in Nipomo.
Catcher Carmelo Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, Brayden Groshart went 3-for-4 and Justin McKee went 2-for-4 with three RBI.
Nipomo (9-6-1, 4-0 Ocean) hosts Pleasanton Amador Valley Saturday.
Orcutt Academy (3-12, 1-5) heads to Valley Christian Academy on Saturday.
Boys Volleyball
Arroyo Grande 3, Righetti 2
The Righetti Warriors gave the Arroyo Grande Eagles all they could handle before the Eagles pulled out a Mountain League victory in five sets (25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-5).
Righetti's Tanner Scott led the Warriors with 14 kills, five aces and two blocks, Jesse Gabriel had 12 kills and one ace, Andrew White had 10 kills, six blocks and two aces and Ryan Lucas had four blocks.
Righetti (10-11, 0-5 Mountain) is back on the courts next Tuesday for a non-league match at Cabrillo.