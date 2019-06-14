{{featured_button_text}}

This weekend, we will be announcing our 2019 All-Area Baseball Team.

We've already decided who we think is our All-Area MVP (you can find out who we picked in Sunday's Santa Maria Times), but this gives our readers a chance to cast a vote of their own for Player of the Year. 

There are a number of candidates this season as the Central Coast saw a tremendous season on the baseball diamond, with thrilling battles for the league titles in the Ocean and Mountain leagues and intense playoff runs. 

Remember, this is purely a fan vote and has no impact on who the sports staff at Lee Central Coast Newspapers picks for its All-Area MVP, which will be announced Sunday. This poll will be open for at least a week, so feel free to vote once per day per device on both santamariatimes.com and syvnews.com.

051019 Templeton SJ baseball 04.jpg

St. Joseph's Alex Ontiveros fields a bunt by Templeton's Jack Sharrock, left, and throws to third.

Alex Ontiveros, St. Joseph, Sr., P-1B: .255 avg., 3 runs, 7 RBI, 3 2Bs, HR; 3-4 with a 1.58 ERA in 66 1/3 innings, 82 Ks, 27 walks. 

030819SLOER06.JPG

San Luis Obispo pitcher Cooper Benson leaves the mound after retiring Righetti in order during a game in March. Benson was named the Mountain League co-MVP along with Righetti junior Caleb Dulay. 

Cooper Benson, San Luis Obispo, Sr., P-OF: .364 avg., 27 runs, 32 hits, 30 RBIs, 8 2Bs, 3 HRs. 9-3 with a 0.59 ERA in 59 2/3 innings, 4 CGs, 4 shutouts, 101 Ks, 19 walks. 

051519 Righetti vs Frontier 11.jpg

Righetti starting pitcher Caleb Dulay (3) pitched 9 2/3 innings as No. 4 seed Righetti hosted No. 8 seed Bakersfield Frontier in a CIF semifinal game. Dulay didn't allow an earned run.

Caleb Dulay, Righetti, Jr., P-SS: .219 batting average (7 for 32), 7 runs, 8 RBIs, 2B, HR; 10-0, 0.55 ERA, 6 CGs, 1 shutout, 1 save in 76 1/3 innings, 45 Ks, 14 walks. 

050219 Knight Dunn 03.JPG

Dunn's Ethan Cloyd pitched a complete-game, one-hitter in a CIF-SS Division 5 first-round playoff baseball game against Palmdale Knight in Los Olivos. Cloyd struck out nine batters without giving up any walks.

Ethan Cloyd, Dunn, Sr., P-OF: .568 avg., 42 runs, 39 RBIs, 13 doubles, 7 HRs; 5-2 with 2.18 ERA in 45 innings, 53 Ks, 19 walks. 

043019 Nipomo v Mission 02.jpg

Nipomo starting pitcher Ricardo Rodriguez delivers a pitch during a game against Mission Prep. Rodriguez threw a complete game to get the win as the Titans beat the Royals 4-3. 

Ricardo Rodriguez, Nipomo, Sr., P-SS: .225 avg., 16 hits, 10 RBIs, 13 runs, 4 doubles, triple; 10-2 with a 1.15 ERA, 9 CGs, 2 shutouts, 58 Ks, 12 walks in 79 innings.

041619 SM Nipomo baseball 15.jpg

Nipomo's Carmelo Hernandez celebrates his triple against Santa Maria.

Carmelo Hernandez, Nipomo, Sr., C: .462 avg., 26 runs, 31 RBis, 36 hits, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 4 HRs. 

021819SYSM016.JPG

Santa Ynez infielder Vic Heredia makes contact during a game at Santa Maria. 

Vic Heredia, Santa Ynez, Fr., SS-P: .345 avg, 22 runs, 29 his, 11 RBIs, 3 doubles, triple; 3-4 with a 1.97 ERA in 53 1/3 innings, 46 Ks, 20 walks.

051419 Arroyo VCA baseball 11.jpg

Valley Christian Academy's Andrew Sparlin pitches against Arroyo.

Andrew Sparlin, VCA, Sr., 1B-P: .407 avg., 23 runs, 24, hits, 31 RBIs, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 4 HRs; 5-3 with a 4.06 ERA, 2 CGs, 1 shutout with 67 Ks, 39 walks in 50 innings.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

