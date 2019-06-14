This weekend, we will be announcing our 2019 All-Area Baseball Team.
We've already decided who we think is our All-Area MVP (you can find out who we picked in Sunday's Santa Maria Times), but this gives our readers a chance to cast a vote of their own for Player of the Year.
There are a number of candidates this season as the Central Coast saw a tremendous season on the baseball diamond, with thrilling battles for the league titles in the Ocean and Mountain leagues and intense playoff runs.
Cast your vote for LCCN Player of the Year
Remember, this is purely a fan vote and has no impact on who the sports staff at Lee Central Coast Newspapers picks for its All-Area MVP, which will be announced Sunday. This poll will be open for at least a week, so feel free to vote once per day per device on both santamariatimes.com and syvnews.com.
Alex Ontiveros, St. Joseph, Sr., P-1B: .255 avg., 3 runs, 7 RBI, 3 2Bs, HR; 3-4 with a 1.58 ERA in 66 1/3 innings, 82 Ks, 27 walks.
Cooper Benson, San Luis Obispo, Sr., P-OF: .364 avg., 27 runs, 32 hits, 30 RBIs, 8 2Bs, 3 HRs. 9-3 with a 0.59 ERA in 59 2/3 innings, 4 CGs, 4 shutouts, 101 Ks, 19 walks.
Caleb Dulay, Righetti, Jr., P-SS: .219 batting average (7 for 32), 7 runs, 8 RBIs, 2B, HR; 10-0, 0.55 ERA, 6 CGs, 1 shutout, 1 save in 76 1/3 innings, 45 Ks, 14 walks.
Ethan Cloyd, Dunn, Sr., P-OF: .568 avg., 42 runs, 39 RBIs, 13 doubles, 7 HRs; 5-2 with 2.18 ERA in 45 innings, 53 Ks, 19 walks.
Ricardo Rodriguez, Nipomo, Sr., P-SS: .225 avg., 16 hits, 10 RBIs, 13 runs, 4 doubles, triple; 10-2 with a 1.15 ERA, 9 CGs, 2 shutouts, 58 Ks, 12 walks in 79 innings.
Carmelo Hernandez, Nipomo, Sr., C: .462 avg., 26 runs, 31 RBis, 36 hits, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 4 HRs.
Vic Heredia, Santa Ynez, Fr., SS-P: .345 avg, 22 runs, 29 his, 11 RBIs, 3 doubles, triple; 3-4 with a 1.97 ERA in 53 1/3 innings, 46 Ks, 20 walks.
Andrew Sparlin, VCA, Sr., 1B-P: .407 avg., 23 runs, 24, hits, 31 RBIs, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 4 HRs; 5-3 with a 4.06 ERA, 2 CGs, 1 shutout with 67 Ks, 39 walks in 50 innings.