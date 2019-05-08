BASEBALL
CIF Central Section Playoffs
Division 1, first round
Righetti 5, Bakersfield Centennial 3
St. Joseph 4, Bakersfield Ridgeview 3 (9 innings)
Division 2, first round
Arroyo Grande 9, Tehachapi 3
Division 3, first round
Santa Maria 3, Reedley Immanuel 0
Nipomo 10, Kerman 2
Atascadero 5, Reedley 3
Centennial;100;100;1;-;3;8;1
Righetti;100;112;x;-;5;9;2
Tyler McCurtain and Chris Gerek. Caleb Dulay, Ryan Delgado (7) and Andrew Gonzalez. WP — Dulay. LP — McCurtain. S — Delgado.
2B — Jake Steels (R), Isaiah Navarro (R).
3B — none.
HR — Delgado (R, 6th inn., one on).
Santa Maria 3, Immanuel 0
Santa Maria;002;100;0;-;3;12;3
Immanuel;000;000;0;-;0;1;3
Tommy Herrera and Brayan Nunez. J.T. Friesen and Matt Tiger. WP — Herrera. LP — Friesen.
2B — Ricky Figueroa (SM).
3B — none.
HR — none.
Softball
Division 1, first round
Selma 3, Arroyo Grande 1
Paso Robles 2, Bakersfield Liberty 1
Atascadero 6, Bakersfield Centennial 0
Clovis North 4, Righetti 3 (Tuesday)
Division 2, first round
San Luis Obispo 7, Pioneer Valley 0
Division 3, first round
Templeton 2, St. Joseph 1
Lemoore 10, Santa Maria 2