BASEBALL

CIF Central Section Playoffs

Division 1, first round

Righetti 5, Bakersfield Centennial 3

St. Joseph 4, Bakersfield Ridgeview 3 (9 innings) 

Division 2, first round

Arroyo Grande 9, Tehachapi 3

Division 3, first round

Santa Maria 3, Reedley Immanuel 0

Nipomo 10, Kerman 2

Atascadero 5, Reedley 3 

Righetti 5, Centennial 3

Centennial;100;100;1;-;3;8;1

Righetti;100;112;x;-;5;9;2

Tyler McCurtain and Chris Gerek. Caleb Dulay, Ryan Delgado (7) and Andrew Gonzalez. WP — Dulay. LP — McCurtain. S — Delgado.

2B — Jake Steels (R), Isaiah Navarro (R).

3B — none.

HR  — Delgado (R, 6th inn., one on).

Santa Maria 3, Immanuel 0

Santa Maria;002;100;0;-;3;12;3

Immanuel;000;000;0;-;0;1;3

Tommy Herrera and Brayan Nunez. J.T. Friesen and Matt Tiger. WP — Herrera. LP — Friesen.

2B — Ricky Figueroa (SM).

3B — none.

HR — none.

Softball 

Division 1, first round

Selma 3, Arroyo Grande 1

Paso Robles 2, Bakersfield Liberty 1

Atascadero 6, Bakersfield Centennial 0 

Clovis North 4, Righetti 3 (Tuesday)

Division 2, first round

San Luis Obispo 7, Pioneer Valley 0

Division 3, first round

Templeton 2, St. Joseph 1

Lemoore 10, Santa Maria 2

