Baseball
Righetti 12, Templeton 1 (5 innings, run rule)
Sutton Tompkins homered twice, and the Warriors (12-4, 6-1) beat the Eagles in a Mountain League game at Righetti.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Righetti’s Sutton Tompkins hit two Dingers today against Templeton. Here’s one. pic.twitter.com/qdfXWVFlEg— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) April 11, 2019
Tompkins was 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and drove in five runs. He hit a three-run homer and a solo shot.
Here’s another. pic.twitter.com/oCO2IjyEEs— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) April 11, 2019
Righetti starter Ryan Delgado helped himself by hitting a solo home run. Delgado worked four innings, and Cristian Mondol pitched the fifth.
St. Joseph 3, San Luis Obispo 2
Michael Tackett plated Aiden Anderson in the bottom of the seventh inning at St. Joseph with the winning run on a walk-off squeeze bunt, and the Knights (3-6 Mountain League) knocked the Tigers out of a share of first place.
San Luis Obispo fell to 5-2 in the Mountain League.
Alex Ontiveros pitched a complete game for St. Joseph, giving up two runs on three hits against a hard-hitting San Luis Obispo lineup. At the plate, Ontiveros went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Boys golf
St. Joseph 206, Righetti 217
Medalist Joe Moles shot an even par 35 over nine holes at Rancho Maria, but the Knights (3-5) won this Mountain League match.
Luke Adam led St. Joseph with a 38. Teammates following were Jayce Gamble (41), Grayson Arnsdorf (41), Caleb Rodriguez (42) and Ryan Cossa (44).
Jake Shin followed Moles with a 42 for Righetti. Tucker Layne, Brandon Tucker and Nate Benzon came in at 43, 48 and 49 respectively for the Warriors.
