Baseball

Righetti 12, Templeton 1 (5 innings, run rule)

Sutton Tompkins homered twice, and the Warriors (12-4, 6-1) beat the Eagles in a Mountain League game at Righetti.

The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

Tompkins was 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and drove in five runs. He hit a three-run homer and a solo shot.

Righetti starter Ryan Delgado helped himself by hitting a solo home run. Delgado worked four innings, and Cristian Mondol pitched the fifth.

St. Joseph 3, San Luis Obispo 2

Michael Tackett plated Aiden Anderson in the bottom of the seventh inning at St. Joseph with the winning run on a walk-off squeeze bunt, and the Knights (3-6 Mountain League) knocked the Tigers out of a share of first place.

San Luis Obispo fell to 5-2 in the Mountain League.

Alex Ontiveros pitched a complete game for St. Joseph, giving up two runs on three hits against a hard-hitting San Luis Obispo lineup. At the plate, Ontiveros went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Boys golf

St. Joseph 206, Righetti 217

Medalist Joe Moles shot an even par 35 over nine holes at Rancho Maria, but the Knights (3-5) won this Mountain League match.

Luke Adam led St. Joseph with a 38. Teammates following were Jayce Gamble (41), Grayson Arnsdorf (41), Caleb Rodriguez (42) and Ryan Cossa (44).

Jake Shin followed Moles with a 42 for Righetti. Tucker Layne, Brandon Tucker and Nate Benzon came in at 43, 48 and 49 respectively for the Warriors. 

Lopez and Fulton got to the championship win with a 6-1, 6-2 win 

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

