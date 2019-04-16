Peculiar, MISSOURI — The Cabrillo baseball team is officially 1-0 in games in the Show-Me State.
Cabrillo, playing one of three games in Missouri this week, won its opener with a 9-5 victory against Raymore-Peculiar.
Cabrillo erupted with six runs in the top of the fourth inning to seal the rally over the Panthers on Tuesday evening.
Head coach Jon Osborne said CHS (8-12 overall) had to battle back from the Panthers putting up four runs in the bottom of the second.
“It was exciting. We came back in the fourth to score six runs and they had a hard time catching up,” Osborne said by phone on Tuesday night.
Cesar Frausto was one of the catalysts behind the comeback charge for the Conqs – sending the ball toward the fence for the double that lured two runners in. Patrick Garcia added a double that resulted in two RBI’s.
Vincente Canchola and Alec Brown also added RBI’s, the latter bringing two Conqs home.
Luke Kovach took the victory on the mound. Kovach pitched in two innings (the third and fourth) and surrendered zero hits and no runs during that sequence.
Cabrillo will take on Blue Springs High School at historic Satchel Paige Memorial Stadium at 4 p.m. CT.