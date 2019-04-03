Typically, baseball teams expect their lead-off batter to get on base to set things up so their power hitters can drive in runs.
Arroyo Grande senior lead-off batter Kadin Byrne supplied plenty of power himself Wednesday. Byrne homered twice, with a solo home run to center field in the first inning and a three-run shot to right in the fourth, as the Eagles trounced Righetti 11-1 at Arroyo Grande's P.O.V.E. Field.
The Eagles (11-4, 5-0) are now alone in first place in the Mountain League. The Warriors are now 10-4, 4-1. The game was called after six innings because of the 10-run rule.
The game ended with a three-run, walk-off Justin Trimble home run to right off Righetti reliever Cristian Mondol with two outs in the sixth. Arroyo Grande senior right-hander Dean Hopper checked the Warriors on three hits for his first complete game of the season.
The teams will play again at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Righetti. The game was moved up from its original scheduled Friday start because of rain that is forecast for the area Friday.
As for Byrne, he hit safely all four times he was up Wednesday. Besides notching his first multi-home run game of the year, Byrne singled twice.
"He fills the (lead-off) position, and his power is a bonus," said Arroyo Grande coach Brad Lachemann.
"You saw him steal that base late in the game. Kadin has very good speed."
Byrne singled with one out in the sixth. He stole second base and Peter Rodriguez doubled one out later. The next batter, Trimble, ended it with the home run.
Rodriguez came in for starting Eagles' catcher Nate McCoy after McCoy had to leave in the second inning after suffering what appeared to be a chest injury.
Byrne was the quarterback for the Arroyo Grande football team. Wednesday, he homered twice off Righetti starter Ryan Delgado.
"Neither pitch was where I expected it to be. I just adjusted my swing," said Byrne.
"I hit a fastball in the first inning and a curveball in the fourth."
This battle for first place was not much of a battle. Righetti lead-off batter Brandon Giddings singled in the first inning, scored on a ground out and then the Eagles set about out-pitching, out-hitting and out-defensing the Warriors.
The way the game went did not belie the stats. The Eagles had 11 runs, 10 hits and no errors to the Warriors' one run, three hits and two errors.
"That was the best game we've played all year," said Byrne.
A somber looking Righetti coach Kyle Tognazzini was succinct. "They played better than us," he said.
Righetti's best chance for a big inning came in the first. After the Giddings single, the Warriors had the bases loaded with one out after two walks but, with the ground out and then a runner being trapped off third base and thrown out at home after Hopper was set to pick another runner off first, Righetti settled for one run.
The vibe seemed to swing Arroyo Grande's way with the first Byrne home run, and the Eagles were in control for good when Tyler Hamilton smacked a bases-clearing double to snap the 1-1 tie with two outs in the first.
Hopper had some control problems early, and he labored through a 25-pitch first inning. He settled in after an Andrew Gonzalez lead-off single for Righetti in the second and allowed just two baserunners after that.
"We've been playing catch and throwing strikes lately, and that has allowed us to stay in games the past few weeks," said Lachemann.
All five extra-base hits Wednesday belonged to the Eagles.
Byrne said afterward that he would like to play football or baseball after high school. He's just not sure which sport he would like to play yet.
"I've talked to some schools, a few Division 2 schools, mostly Division 3, about football. I haven't talked to any schools about baseball yet," said Byrne.
Byrne played the game of baseball awfully well Wednesday. So did his team.