Arroyo Grande student-athletes don't let coronavirus pandemic slow them down

Gomez, who signed with UC Santa Barbara, was the co-MVP of an Arroyo Grande basketball team that was denied what would have been the first state tournament championship appearance in school history.

After the Eagles won the regional championship game, the CIF State office cancelled the rest of the state tournament because of COVID-19.

The cancellation of the rest of the season “has been really hard,” Loui said after she signed to play softball for Texas Southern.

+6 Gomez, Lachemann, Ashbrook, Garcia and Loui: Five Arroyo Grande athletes sign with colleges With families and athletes adhering to social distancing Saturday, five Arroyo Grande High School senior student-athletes took part in a mass …

“I’m the only senior on the (Arroyo Grande) team,” said Loui.

“I love all the girls on the team, I love all the coaches.”

The athletes, all of whom said they were confident their next respective schools will be able to start the 2020 fall semester on time, said they are training on their own as best they can in the wake of the shelter-in-place directive.

“I’ve been getting up at 6 a.m. in the mornings and working out on hiking trails at Pismo Beach and Shell Beach,” said Loui.

“I’ve also been able to do some bodybuilding in my garage.”

Garcia signed to wrestle for Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.