Arroyo Grande student-athletes don't let coronavirus pandemic slow them down

In his 20th, and final, season, covering two stints, as Arroyo Grande High School’s baseball coach, Brad Lachemann was living the coaching good life in 2020.
“We were 8-1 and ranked No. 1 in our division in the (CIF) Central Section,” said Brad Lachemann. His son, Arroyo Grande senior Brady Lachemann, was the starting second baseman for that team.
“(The Mountain League) was going to be a good league too,” Brad Lachemann said Saturday. “Righetti was playing well. Templeton was playing well.”
The COVID-19 pandemic suddenly wiped it all away.
Schools statewide closed in mid-March. California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide shelter-in-place days later. On April 3, the CIF State office issued a statement saying all spring post-season events were cancelled. The rest of the spring sports season was subsequently scrubbed.
Seniors throughout the nation saw their final high school sports season truncated. Gabby Loui, Sam Ashbrook and Brady Lachemann were three of those.
There was a mass signing for those three Saturday, plus Arroyo Grande basketball player Gage Gomez and wrestler Mason Garcia, in the Gomez family’s backyard.
Brad Lachemann and Brady’s sister, Colorado Mesa beach volleyball player Macie Lachemann who was among those who saw her spring season shortened, were there as well.
Gomez, who signed with UC Santa Barbara, was the co-MVP of an Arroyo Grande basketball team that was denied what would have been the first state tournament championship appearance in school history.
After the Eagles won the regional championship game, the CIF State office cancelled the rest of the state tournament because of COVID-19.
The cancellation of the rest of the season “has been really hard,” Loui said after she signed to play softball for Texas Southern.
“I’m the only senior on the (Arroyo Grande) team,” said Loui.
“I love all the girls on the team, I love all the coaches.”
The athletes, all of whom said they were confident their next respective schools will be able to start the 2020 fall semester on time, said they are training on their own as best they can in the wake of the shelter-in-place directive.
“I’ve been getting up at 6 a.m. in the mornings and working out on hiking trails at Pismo Beach and Shell Beach,” said Loui.
“I’ve also been able to do some bodybuilding in my garage.”
Garcia signed to wrestle for Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.
“I have a gym in my backyard and I’ve been able to work out there,” he said.
“I can’t get in a gym, which sucks,” said Gage Gomez. “I’ve been taking advantage of what I have here, working out on an outdoor court.”
Ashbrook’s Arroyo Grande tennis team got in all of two dual matches, plus a tournament, before the rest of its season was scrapped.
Photos: Five Arroyo Grande High student-athletes sign with colleges while practicing social distancing
Five Arroyo Grande High student-athletes enjoyed a ceremony off campus Saturday to honor their signing of national letters of intent.
“This was the best team I’d been on,” said Ashbrook, a two-time singles champion who signed with Redlands. “This was our best chance to win CIF.”
As far as training on his own? “I’ve been able to get on to some of the area courts,” said Ashbrook.
“A couple of my friends have courts. I’ve worked out some at the San Luis Obispo Country Club.”
Brady Lachemann said, “We’ve been kicked out everywhere. I have been able to work out on a school field. Not the varsity field. That’s locked up.”
Brady Lachemann signed with Colorado-Colorado Springs Saturday.
Four of the signees said assertively that yes, they’ve been able to adapt to distance learning but, yes, they would rather be in the classroom interacting with teachers and fellow students.
Gomez seemed more sunny about the situation. “I’ve adjusted to online learning, adjusted to the routine and since I’ve adjusted to the routine, it’s gone well,” he said.
