In a San Luis Obispo County rivalry game between two short-handed teams, Arroyo Grande spoiled Nipomo’s debut on its new field Friday night.
Arroyo Grande quarterback Ethan Royal scored on a three-yard run in the first half, salted the game away with a 16-yard touchdown run at the 5:05 mark of the fourth quarter and the Eagles beat the Titans 21-6 in a non-league game.
Royal tossed a three-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Castro in the second quarter. The Eagles led 14-0 at halftime.
Arroyo Grande (4-1) has won four straight since dropping its opener. Nipomo fell to 2-3. The Titans have lost three straight.
They finally got to play on their new field in a renovated Nipomo stadium that is a work in progress. The Titans had hoped to play their first game there weeks ago. Instead, because of construction delays, they opened their 'home' slate by playing Cabrillo at San Luis Obispo on Aug. 30, then played a scheduled home game Sept. 13 at Mission Prep against Bishop Diego.
Without Caleb Tomasin, who has been averaging about 180 yards a game rushing, the Eagles held the Titans to 170 yards of offense and ground out 159 yards rushing themselves.
Castro and Mason Thompson rushed for 58 yards apiece for the Eagles.
“It’s ‘next man up,’” regarding the injury to Tomasin, Arroyo Grande coach Mike Hartman said.
The Santa Ynez Pirates got off to a hot start Friday night against the San Luis Obispo Tigers.
“The kids did a good job. They went out and executed and did what they had to do.”
Tomasin was on crutches Friday night. “I have no idea when he’ll be back,” said Hartman.
“When the doctor clears him to play, he’ll play.”
Royal said, “We knew we would have to put together a running game by committee with Caleb out.
“We had to come through for him. He’s such a big part of our team.”
As for the Titans, they have been without quarterback Brayden Groshart since their season opener against Santa Ynez.
Offense. Defense. Special teams.
“He was injured in the first half then played the second essentially on one leg, which shows you the kind of kid he is,” said Nipomo coach Tony Dodge.
Turned out, “He completely blew out his knee,” said Dodge. “Tore his MCL, his ACL. He’s done for the season.
“We’re still trying to find our way with our young quarterbacks.”
Ben Rash and then Sebastian Angulo intercepted Nick Milton in the second half. Both picks killed promising Nipomo drives.
In the first half, the Eagles stacked up Keyshawn Pu’a and forced a fumble. Epifanio Moreno III recovered the ball for the Eagles at the Arroyo Grande 2.
“Our defense played a big part in our winning this game,” said Royal. “A huge shout out to them.”
The Titans got on the board in the fourth quarter when Declan Coles slipped a would-be tackle at the Eagles 25 to complete a 31-yard scoring play on a pass from Milton.
Arroyo Grande put the game on ice with a 65-yard scoring drive after the ensuing kickoff. Royal took care of the last 16 yards himself.
Nipomo running back-safety Zach Plunk, in the first half, and Pu’a, in the second, went down with what looked like lower leg or ankle injuries.
“No idea when they’ll be back,” said Dodge. “Hopefully we’ll know more next week. The injury bug has hit us hard.”
Arroyo Grande will play a non-league home game at Nipomo at 7 p.m. next Friday night. The Eagles’ Doug Hitchen Stadium is undergoing construction and the field isn’t ready yet.
Nipomo will play a non-league game at 7 p.m. next Friday night in Fresno against Hoover at McClane High School.
“After that we have a bye, which will come at a good time for us,” said Dodge.
Girls water polo Righetti 12, Clovis Buchanan 8
The Warriors took a pool play win over the Bears.
092019 Nipomo v AG 04.jpg
Mason Thompson follows his lead blocker Michael Chiang into the end zone on Arroyo Grande's first drive of the game
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 02.jpg
Andruw Sowell looks downfield before attempting a pass during the first game at Nipomo High School's newly renovated stadium
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 01.jpg
Zach Clift of Arroyo Grande tackles quarterback Nick Milton during the first half of the first game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 03.jpg
Nathan Kitauchi of Arroyo Grande finds running room between three Nipomo defenders
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 05.jpg
Nipomo receiver Declan Coles catches a pass and absorbs a hit by Eagle defender Elijah Castro during the first game at Nipomo High School's newly renovated stadium
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 06.jpg
Keyshawn Pu'a finds running room to the outside
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 07.jpg
Eagle quarterback Andruw Sowell gets hit and driven out of bounds by Nipomo's Brandon Randolph
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 08.jpg
Part of Nipomo High School's recently renovated stadium includes a new scoreboard
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 09.jpg
The first game at Nipomo High School's newly renovated stadium
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 10.jpg
Cheer boxes
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 11.jpg
Nicholas Dostal comes from his right end position to track down and tackle Eagle quarterback Andruw Sowell
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 12.jpg
Nipomo's Jesse Garza pulls down Eagle quarterback Andruw Sowell during the first game at Nipomo High School's newly renovated stadium
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 13.jpg
Nipomo Titans were able to run onto their home field for the first time this season
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 14.jpg
Nick Milton completes a pass for a short gain
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 15.jpg
Eagle quarterback Andruw Sowell looks through a crack in the line to locate a receiver
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 16.jpg
Keyshawn Pu'a turns the corner and follows the block of teammate David Carreno
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 17.jpg
Brett Rash celebrates with teammate Epifanio R. Moreno III following a second half interception to end a Titan drive
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 18.jpg
Elijah Castro of Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 19.jpg
Nipomo players David Carreno and Keyshawn Pu'a fall on a loose ball
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 20.jpg
Nipomo defenders Declan Coles and Cole Gilson race to track down Eagle runner Mason Thompson
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 21.jpg
Andruw Sowell finds room on a quarterback keeper
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 22.jpg
Part of the Nipomo High School stadium renovation featured new sod
Peter Klein
092019 Soledad Righetti football 04.jpg
Righetti's Roman McCormack gets his helmet pulled off by Soledad's Josue Acosta at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 02.jpg
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas takes off on a long run in the fourth quarter against Soledad at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood, Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 03.jpg
Righetti's Ryan Boivin stretches out but Soledad's Issaiah Cruz keeps him from scoring at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 01.jpg
Righetti's Adrian Ruffino runs against Soledad's Josiah Freeman, left, and Josue Acosta, right, at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood, Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 05.jpg
Righetti's Enzo Ramirez brings down Soledad's Josiah Freeman at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 06.jpg
Righetti fans cheer a score against Soledad at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 07.jpg
Righetti's Robert Carrancho knocks away a pass to Soledad's Josiah Freeman at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 08.jpg
Righetti's Ryan Boivin stiff arms Soledad's Francisco Ledesma at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 09.jpg
Righetti's Ethen Porcho hits Soledad's Damian Mejia as he releases a pass which fell incomplete at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 10.jpg
Righetti's Diego Macias returns a punt against Soledad at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 11.jpg
Righetti's Chris Vargas and Robert Lamb ll Soledad's Josiah Freeman at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 12.jpg
Righetti's Adrian Ruffino scores against Soledad at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 13.jpg
Righetti celebrate Adrian Ruffino's (13) touchdown against Soledad at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 14.jpg
Righetti's 21 and Blake Sewell rush Soledad's quarterback Damian Mejia at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 15.jpg
Righetti's Ryan Boivin runs for the end zone against Soledad but was stopped at the goaline at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 16.jpg
Righetti's Ryan Boivin hits Soledad's Damian Mejia as the quarterback release a pass at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
SLO vs Santa Ynez 1
Santa Ynez's Logan Ast runs against San Luis Obispo Friday night at San Luis Obispo High School.
Stan Rodriguez, Contributor
SLO vs Santa Ynez 2
SLO Tigers QB Emilo Corona completing a pass
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 3
#52 Tann Van Brasch and SLO Tigers Football team
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 4
SLO Tigers QB #11 Emilo Corona Looking down field for a receiver
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 5
QB Emilo Corona running for his first touchdown.
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 6
Santa Ynez Jeremy Fitzsimmons Running around end
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 7
San Luis Obispo's Sam Ruth scores a touchdown during the Tigers' home game Friday night against the Santa Ynez Pirates.
Stan Rodriguez, Contributor
SLO vs Santa Ynez 8
SLO #44 Carson Leedom on his way to a 2nd quarter TD
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 9
SLO Tigers QB Emilo Corona
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 11
SLO Tigers Band Leader
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 14
SLO Tigers Lamar Jefferson rushing from the defense
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 15
SLO Tigers Football Preparing for Kickoff
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 16
SLO Tigers #58 Tackle Quinn Williams Blocking
Stan Rodriguez
092019 OA vs Cate High 12.jpg
Cate High School quarterback Will Bouma (7) is pursued by Orcutt Academy's Bryce Cofield (22). The Spartans took on Cate Friday night at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 01.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Cameron Carpenter (in blue) trips up Cate High's Khadim Pouye Friday night. The Spartans took on Cate at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 02.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Zander Clark (in blue) attempts to bring down Cate High School quarterback Will Bouma (7) Friday night. The Spartans hosted their home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 03.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Donavan Miller (16) is knocked to the ground by Cate HIgh School quarterback Will Bouma. The Spartans took on Cate Friday night at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 04.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Alex Sutton (21) is tackled by Cate High defender Callum Casey (25). The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 05.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Bryce Cofield (in blue) brings down Cate High's William Deardorff (1). The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 06.jpg
Orcutt Academy ballboy Crescencio Perez waits patiently on the sidelines for play to resume during Friday night's game against Cate High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 07.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Alex Sutton (21) is brought down by Cate High's Will Anderson (22). The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 08.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Alex Sutton (in blue) is brought down by a host of Cate High defenders. The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 09.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Cooper Wood (17) prepares to put the tackle on Cate High's Khadim Pouye. The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 10.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Cooper Wood (in blue) takes down Cate High's Khadim Pouye (8). The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 11.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Conner Adams (in blue) wraps up Cate High defender Mason Oetgen. The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 13.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Alex Sutton (21) faces off against Cate High's William Deardorff (1) Friday night. The Spartans took on Cate High School at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 14.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Conner Adams (in blue) brings down Cate High running back William Deardorff (1) during Friday night's home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 15.jpg
Orcutt Academy running back Donavan Miller (16) comes face-to-face with Cate High's Will Anderson (22). The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 16.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Alex Sutton (21) marches upfield Friday evening. The Spartans faced off against Cate High School at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 17.jpg
Orcutt Academy running back Donavan Miller (16) is taken to the turf by Cate High's Callum Casey (25). The Spartans took on Cate High Friday night.
David DuBransky Contributor
