Arroyo Grande High basketball team featured on ESPN's SportsCenter after having CIF State title game canceled

The Arroyo Grande High basketball team was dealt quite a blow last week.

With their win over Burbank Providence in the CIF State SoCal Regional Division 3 championship on March 10, the Eagles earned a spot to play for a state title and that game was scheduled for Friday, March 13 in Sacramento.

However, as local and state governments began to grasp the seriousness of the growing coronavirus outbreak on March 11, it became clear that any further athletic competitions were in serious jeopardy.

And, ultimately, the Eagles' state title game was indeed canceled, ending their season and the team's chance at capturing the school's first ever state basketball championship.

They got a little pick-me-up Tuesday night thanks to Scott Van Pelt.

The longtime ESPN anchor who hosts the popular late-night edition of SportsCenter, has spent the past few nights highlighting high school or college teams and athletes who have had their seasons or careers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. As the sports world has come to a halt, with virtually no youth, prep, collegiate or professional games or practices being held, Van Pelt has chosen a few athletes to feature during his "#SeniorNight" segment on his show every night.