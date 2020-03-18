Arroyo Grande High basketball team featured on ESPN's SportsCenter after having CIF State title game canceled

The Arroyo Grande High basketball team was dealt quite a blow last week.
With their win over Burbank Providence in the CIF State SoCal Regional Division 3 championship on March 10, the Eagles earned a spot to play for a state title and that game was scheduled for Friday, March 13 in Sacramento.
However, as local and state governments began to grasp the seriousness of the growing coronavirus outbreak on March 11, it became clear that any further athletic competitions were in serious jeopardy.
Basketball: Arroyo Grande beats Providence, wins regional title and advances to CIF State championship game
It wasn't supposed to be this easy, but the Eagles have made a habit of making difficult tasks appear effortless.
And, ultimately, the Eagles' state title game was indeed canceled, ending their season and the team's chance at capturing the school's first ever state basketball championship.
They got a little pick-me-up Tuesday night thanks to Scott Van Pelt.
The longtime ESPN anchor who hosts the popular late-night edition of SportsCenter, has spent the past few nights highlighting high school or college teams and athletes who have had their seasons or careers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. As the sports world has come to a halt, with virtually no youth, prep, collegiate or professional games or practices being held, Van Pelt has chosen a few athletes to feature during his "#SeniorNight" segment on his show every night.
.@notthefakeSVP honored college and high school seniors who had their seasons cut short on Day 3 of #SeniorNight 👏 pic.twitter.com/zg2rwH0SQp— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 18, 2020
"So many college and HS athletes saw their seasons, maybe their playing careers, just....end," Van Pelt posted on Twitter on March 13, the night the Eagles were supposed to be playing Albany St. Mary's for a CIF State championship. "No send off, no nothing. We want to fix that. Share their stories, photos & videos here. We should certainly have the room for some to join the show. Let’s celebrate them #SeniorNight."
Arroyo Grande assistant coach Spencer Berry sent in a picture from photographer Ray Ambler of the Eagles posing on their bench celebrating their win over Providence last week.
"Our boys of Arroyo Grande HS made the State Championship for the 1st time in the school's 100+ yrs of existence," Berry wrote on Twitter. "Although we are so thankful for being the Southern Section Champs, ours boys wanted 2 experience playing in an NBA arena and having a chance to bring home the State."
Van Pelt picked up Berry's tweet and used Ambler's photo on his show Tuesday night.
"The team saw it, and it made everyone pretty happy," Berry said. "It was definitely nice to be noticed and recognized for something we worked so hard for. It was nice that the nation now knows who we are and who Arroyo Grande is."
This is the picture i sent to @notthefakeSVP During a crazy time like this, this put a smile on my face. I wasnt really expecting them to do this, but it’s nice that our program is getting noticed along with the respect they deserve. This is real respect. Thank you @espn #Believe pic.twitter.com/www5Z51tKg— Spencer Berry 🏀🎯 (@CoachBerry07) March 18, 2020
The touching gesture from Van Pelt, an iconic part of American sports, was not lost on Berry and the Eagles.
"During a crazy time like this, this put a smile on my face," Berry wrote on Twitter. "I wasn't really expecting them to do this, but it’s nice that our program is getting noticed along with the respect they deserve. This is real respect. Thank you."
Six of the Eagles' 12 players are seniors who will never suit up for their high school again: Robert Hutchens, Gage Gomez, Connor Angle, David Garcia, William Tregenza and Michael Atherton.
Hutchens and Gomez led the Eagles to the Mountain League title and a 28-6 overall record. The Eagles were selected for the CIF Central Section Open Division playoffs, where they lost to top-seeded Clovis West 63-54. They then won the Open Division third-place game and won four CIF State SoCal Regional Division 3 playoff games to advance to the state final that never materialized.