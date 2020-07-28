Andy Guyader has been Cabrillo's football coach for months. He still hasn't been able to meet his players in person.

Andy Guyader has spent months preparing for his first season as the head coach of Cabrillo High's football team.

He's devoted many hours to preparing training programs and designing plays while ensuring his players are taking the necessary steps to turn around a program with one over the last three seasons.

Many first-year coaches take similar approaches in their first months leading a program. Only there's one big difference in Guyader's case: He has yet to meet a single player face-to-face.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Guyader has been forced to make all his first-year preparations in the digital world. He's developed video workout programs to help kids stay in shape and asked players to show their progress by submitting videos or photos of what they've been working on, with all communication taking place on Zoom or other digital services.

"We wanted to create something that is equitable and gives the kids all the same feelings that they would have if we could meet in person," Guyader said. "We have to execute all of this in a different fashion. That’s nothing we’re ever going to make an excuse about, but we have to find a way to make progress and gives them something to look forward to. We are flexible, but the players do have to do some things. They can submit videos each weekend and that’s how we coach them up and give them football feedback while also teaching accountability and team principles.

"Everything that we would be doing in person, we are able to do. I'm excited for the kids who are participating and doing it."