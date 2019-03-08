Try 3 months for $3

Arroyo Grande big man Bryan Smith is the inaugural Mountain League boys basketball MVP. 

The 6-foot-5 senior led the Eagles to the outright Mountain League title and a 23-6 overall record in 2018-19 and was honored as the league's Most Valuable Player when the All-League teams were announced Thursday.

Smith, a big who can score inside and out, helped the Eagles to the No. 3 seed in the CIF Central Section Division I playoffs, where they were bounced in the quarterfinals by Bakersfield.

The Eagles went 10-2 in Mountain League play.

St. Joseph's Angel Ortiz drives Liberty's Tyler Smith and scores on a reverse lay-in last month in the Central Section playoffs.

St. Joseph lands two players on the First Team in standout guards Kainoa Keuma, a senior, and Angel Ortiz, a sophomore. 

Ortiz led the Knights in scoring at 15.2 points per game. He also averaged five rebounds and four assists as the Knights finished 23-9 overall and 9-3 in the Mountain League, also falling in the Division I quarterfinals.

Keuma was the team's second-leading scorer at 14.9 points per game. He also averaged 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. 

Arroyo Grande sharpshooter Gage Gomez, point guard Caleb Whalen and do-everything forward Robert Hutchens are also on the First Team. 

St. Joseph's Angel Ortiz drives around Arroyo Grande's Gage Gomez.

San Luis Obispo junior Carson Leedom rounds out the Mountain League First Team. 

There are three sophomores on the Second Team: St. Joseph guard Steven Vasquez, Mission Prep's Assani Berkeley and Paso Robles' Peyton Ramel. 

Vasquez was St. Joseph's third-leading scorer at 11.5 points per game. He added 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists. 

Righetti senior Caleb Thomas was named to the Second Team. Thomas also earned All-Mountain MVP honors during the football season and is committed to Tulane for football.

Righetti's Caleb Thomas is defended by St. Joseph's Elijah Brinez earlier this year. 

Pioneer Valley's lone player on the All-Mountain team is senior guard and Honorable Mention member Steven Fuerte, who also earned All-League honors during the football season.

St. Joseph's EJ Brinez is also on the Honorable Team and also earned All-League honors during the football season. 

Righetti point guard John Costa, a junior, earned Honorable Mention. Paso Robles forward Braden Waterman is the lone sophomore to earn Honorable Mention.

Arroyo Grande junior Michael Atherton, Mission Prep junior Bryce Hilton and San Luis Obispo senior Connor Torell round out the Honorable Mention squad. 

Righetti's John Costa prepares to take a shot during Wednesday's game against San Luis Obispo.

Boys soccer

Brandon Dolezal of league champ San Luis Obispo is the Mountain League MVP. Santa Maria has two players on the First Team while Righetti and Pioneer Valley each have one.

San Luis Obispo's Brandon Dolezal (6) works to avoid Santa Maria defenders Edgar Garces (17) and Gilberto Gomez (11) during a Mountain League game at Santa Maria.

Santa Maria midfielder Johnny Santos and wing Saul Salcido, both seniors, are on the First Team. 

Righetti striker Myles Baro is on the First Team. Baro is a senior.

Pioneer Valley midfielder Josue Chavez, a senior, is also on the First Team. 

Arroyo Grande has three players on the First Team, including goalkeeper Colton Theaker, who has signed to play football at Cal Poly. Theaker is joined by teammates Alan Munoz and Gopola Saur, both juniors. 

San Luis Obispo has four more players on the First Team: Kellan Barry, Christian Mondragon, Sam Johnson and Moises Hernandez. 

Paso Robles center back Garet Smolik is the lone Bearcat on the First Team. 

Righetti's Myles Baro gets off a shot between St. Joseph's Oscar Nol, Colin Reynolds and Garrett Sevcik (15), but his shot hit the crossbar.

Righetti has a pair of seniors on the Second Team in Rigoberto Zepeda and Diego Pacheco. Pioneer Valley's Edison Guerrero and Edgar Diaz are also on the Second Team. 

Santa Maria junior Gilbert Gomez, a midfielder, is on the Second Team.

Santa Maria has two players on the Honorable Mention team: senior wings Juan Zacarias and Eduardo Rodriguez.

Righetti forward Bryan Rivera is on the Honorable Mention squad, as well as Pioneer Valley midfielder Jonathan Vieyra. 

