All-Area XI: See who made our All-Area team

Chavez led the Spartans with 18 goals on the season as the team went 21-6-2 and won the Ocean League title with a 10-2 mark. She also had three assists.

Chavez split the Ocean League co-MVP honor with Nipomo's Hayde Gallardo, who is on the All-Area XI. Gallardo and Chavez are both seniors.

"I think she is one of the best soccer players, no, she's probably the best soccer play I've ever coached," Speer said of Chavez. "Talent-wise, she's just one of those players that I would pay to watch. Sometimes when coaching her, I would catch myself just watching the ball at her feet and become a spectator, a fan. She's that special. She's a phenomenal player, but also a great person.

"Marianna is mature, responsible, a captain. Her talent is completely off the charts. When she's got control of the ball, I know I can take a breath and relax."

Hopkins earned First Team All-Ocean League honors and is the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year after helping OAHS make the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs. The Spartans gave up 27 goals in 29 games this past season.

Nipomo finished in second place in the Ocean League standings, a game behind Orcutt Academy.