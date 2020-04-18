You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
All-Area XI: See who made our All-Area team

All-Area XI: See who made our All-Area team

{{featured_button_text}}

Orcutt Academy's girls soccer team captured the school's first league championship in the 2019-20 season.

For that, the Spartans have been rewarded with All-Area honors. 

Orcutt Academy's Marianna Chavez is the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year. Teammate Kira Hopkins is the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year. Brian Speer, the team's coach, is the All-Area Coach of the Year.

Lompoc's Ayziah Simmons is the All-Area MVP. The awards were voted on by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News.

Chavez led the Spartans with 18 goals on the season as the team went 21-6-2 and won the Ocean League title with a 10-2 mark. She also had three assists. 

Chavez split the Ocean League co-MVP honor with Nipomo's Hayde Gallardo, who is on the All-Area XI. Gallardo and Chavez are both seniors.

"I think she is one of the best soccer players, no, she's probably the best soccer play I've ever coached," Speer said of Chavez. "Talent-wise, she's just one of those players that I would pay to watch. Sometimes when coaching her, I would catch myself just watching the ball at her feet and become a spectator, a fan. She's that special. She's a phenomenal player, but also a great person.

"Marianna is mature, responsible, a captain. Her talent is completely off the charts. When she's got control of the ball, I know I can take a breath and relax."

+5
Soccer: Lompoc's Ayziah Simmons is our All-Area MVP

Soccer: Lompoc's Ayziah Simmons is our All-Area MVP

For her efforts, Simmons has been voted the All-Area MVP by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News. On the season, she scored 18 goals in 16 games for the Braves and also dished out six assists. Lompoc won the league title as Simmons scored 10 goals in 10 league games with one assist.

Hopkins earned First Team All-Ocean League honors and is the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year after helping OAHS make the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs. The Spartans gave up 27 goals in 29 games this past season.

Nipomo finished in second place in the Ocean League standings, a game behind Orcutt Academy.

Nipomo freshman Alexis Acosta is the Goalie of the Year. Acosta was also named the Ocean League Keeper of the Year. Nipomo had 10 games this year where the Titans didn't allow a single goal.

Also from Orcutt Academy is Mecaelea Lopez and Hope Smith. Lopez was second on her team with 11 goals and led the Spartans with seven assists. Lopez tallied a total of 55 goals in her four-year varsity career with 30 assists in 84 total games. Smith tallied 10 goals this past season and had 19 over her career.

Lompoc senior Amy Bommersbach is also on the All-Area XI. Bommersbach was a reliable and versatile player that could defend, move up and be counted on to knock home penalty kicks when needed. Bommersbach also earned All-Channel League honors. 

Santa Ynez junior Jazz Feeley joins the All-Area XI from the Channel League, along with Cabrillo's Naomi Wiley. Feeley had three goals and five assists on the season.

Arroyo Grande's Jiana Martin, a sophomore, is also on the XI. Martin led the Eagles, who finished second in the Mountain League, with 18 goals.

Santa Maria is represented on the team with sophomore Paola Diaz, who landed First Team All-Ocean League honors, as did Pioneer Valley junior Andrea Aguilar, who is also on the All-Area XI.

Righetti senior Kayla Minetti, a First Team All-Mountain League representative, is on the All-Area XI, joined by St. Joseph junior Gullianna Corteguera.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News