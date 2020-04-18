All-Area XI: See who made our All-Area team

Orcutt Academy's girls soccer team captured the school's first league championship in the 2019-20 season.
For that, the Spartans have been rewarded with All-Area honors.
Orcutt Academy's Marianna Chavez is the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year. Teammate Kira Hopkins is the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year. Brian Speer, the team's coach, is the All-Area Coach of the Year.
Lompoc's Ayziah Simmons is the All-Area MVP. The awards were voted on by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News.
Chavez led the Spartans with 18 goals on the season as the team went 21-6-2 and won the Ocean League title with a 10-2 mark. She also had three assists.
Chavez split the Ocean League co-MVP honor with Nipomo's Hayde Gallardo, who is on the All-Area XI. Gallardo and Chavez are both seniors.
"I think she is one of the best soccer players, no, she's probably the best soccer play I've ever coached," Speer said of Chavez. "Talent-wise, she's just one of those players that I would pay to watch. Sometimes when coaching her, I would catch myself just watching the ball at her feet and become a spectator, a fan. She's that special. She's a phenomenal player, but also a great person.
"Marianna is mature, responsible, a captain. Her talent is completely off the charts. When she's got control of the ball, I know I can take a breath and relax."
For her efforts, Simmons has been voted the All-Area MVP by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News. On the season, she scored 18 goals in 16 games for the Braves and also dished out six assists. Lompoc won the league title as Simmons scored 10 goals in 10 league games with one assist.
Hopkins earned First Team All-Ocean League honors and is the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year after helping OAHS make the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs. The Spartans gave up 27 goals in 29 games this past season.
Nipomo finished in second place in the Ocean League standings, a game behind Orcutt Academy.
Nipomo freshman Alexis Acosta is the Goalie of the Year. Acosta was also named the Ocean League Keeper of the Year. Nipomo had 10 games this year where the Titans didn't allow a single goal.
Girls soccer: After leading Spartans to first league title, Orcutt Academy's Brian Speer is the All-Area Coach of the Year
Speer, who has been Orcutt Academy's girls soccer coach for seven years, led the Spartans to the outright Ocean League championship this past season. It was the first league championship for the girls soccer program at OAHS.
Also from Orcutt Academy is Mecaelea Lopez and Hope Smith. Lopez was second on her team with 11 goals and led the Spartans with seven assists. Lopez tallied a total of 55 goals in her four-year varsity career with 30 assists in 84 total games. Smith tallied 10 goals this past season and had 19 over her career.
Lompoc senior Amy Bommersbach is also on the All-Area XI. Bommersbach was a reliable and versatile player that could defend, move up and be counted on to knock home penalty kicks when needed. Bommersbach also earned All-Channel League honors.
Santa Ynez junior Jazz Feeley joins the All-Area XI from the Channel League, along with Cabrillo's Naomi Wiley. Feeley had three goals and five assists on the season.
There were some exciting team story lines. But there were also plentiful of individual performances to take note of.
Arroyo Grande's Jiana Martin, a sophomore, is also on the XI. Martin led the Eagles, who finished second in the Mountain League, with 18 goals.
Santa Maria is represented on the team with sophomore Paola Diaz, who landed First Team All-Ocean League honors, as did Pioneer Valley junior Andrea Aguilar, who is also on the All-Area XI.
Righetti senior Kayla Minetti, a First Team All-Mountain League representative, is on the All-Area XI, joined by St. Joseph junior Gullianna Corteguera.
021920 Orosi OA g soccer 04.jpg
021920 Orosi OA g soccer 03.jpg
021920 Orosi OA g soccer 01.jpg
021920 Orosi OA g soccer 02.jpg
021920 Orosi OA g soccer 05.jpg
021920 Orosi OA g soccer 06.jpg
021920 Orosi OA g soccer 07.jpg
021920 Orosi OA g soccer 08.jpg
021920 Orosi OA g soccer 09.jpg
021920 Orosi OA g soccer 10.jpg
021920 Orosi OA g soccer 11.jpg
021520 Bloomington Lompoc GSoc 01.jpg
021520 Bloomington Lompoc GSoc 02.jpg
021520 Bloomington Lompoc GSoc 03.jpg
021520 Bloomington Lompoc GSoc 04.jpg
021520 Bloomington Lompoc GSoc 05.jpg
021520 Bloomington Lompoc GSoc 06.jpg
021520 Bloomington Lompoc GSoc 07.jpg
021520 Bloomington Lompoc GSoc 08.jpg
021520 Bloomington Lompoc GSoc 09.jpg
021520 Bloomington Lompoc GSoc 10.jpg
021520 Bloomington Lompoc GSoc 11.jpg
021520 Bloomington Lompoc GSoc 12.jpg
021520 Bloomington Lompoc GSoc 13.jpg
021520 Bloomington Lompoc GSoc 14.jpg
021520 Bloomington Lompoc GSoc 15.jpg
021420 BC Orcutt g soccer 02.jpg
021420 BC Orcutt g soccer 01.jpg
021420 BC Orcutt g soccer 03.jpg
021420 BC Orcutt g soccer 04.jpg
021420 BC Orcutt g soccer 05.jpg
021420 BC Orcutt g soccer 06.jpg
021420 BC Orcutt g soccer 07.jpg
021420 BC Orcutt g soccer 08.jpg
021420 BC Orcutt g soccer 09.jpg
021420 BC Orcutt g soccer 10.jpg
021420 BC Orcutt g soccer 11.jpg
021420 BC Orcutt g soccer 12.jpg
021420 BC Orcutt g soccer 13.jpg
021320 Quinta Lompoc g soccer 02.jpg
021320 Quinta Lompoc g soccer 01.jpg
021320 Quinta Lompoc g soccer 03.jpg
021320 Quinta Lompoc g soccer 04.jpg
021320 Quinta Lompoc g soccer 05.jpg
021320 Quinta Lompoc g soccer 06.jpg
021320 Quinta Lompoc g soccer 07.jpg
021320 Quinta Lompoc g soccer 08.jpg
021320 Quinta Lompoc g soccer 09.jpg
021320 Quinta Lompoc g soccer 10.jpg
021320 Quinta Lompoc g soccer 11.jpg
021320 Quinta Lompoc g soccer 12.jpg
021320 Quinta Lompoc g soccer 13.jpg
021220 Dinuba OA girls soccer 05.jpg
021220 Dinuba OA girls soccer 01.jpg
021220 Dinuba OA girls soccer 02.jpg
021220 Dinuba OA girls soccer 03.jpg
021220 Dinuba OA girls soccer 04.jpg
021220 Dinuba OA girls soccer 06.jpg
021220 Dinuba OA girls soccer 07.jpg
021220 Dinuba OA girls soccer 08.jpg
021220 Dinuba OA girls soccer 09.jpg
021220 Dinuba OA girls soccer 10.jpg
021220 Dinuba OA girls soccer 11.jpg
021220 Dinuba OA girls soccer 12.jpg
021220 Dinuba OA girls soccer 13.jpg
021220 Dinuba OA girls soccer 14.jpg
021220 Dinuba OA girls soccer 15.jpg
021220 Dinuba OA girls soccer 16.jpg
021220 Dinuba OA girls soccer 17.jpg
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!