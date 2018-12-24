Righetti's Adan Solis had the breakout season he had been waiting for, but one that many perhaps didn't see coming.
Lompoc's Leondre Coleman came into the 2018 season facing high expectations. He did nothing but exceed those expectations.
Solis, off his 1,800-yard rushing season, has been voted the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year by Lee Central Coast Newspapers' sports staff.
Coleman has been voted the LCCN All-Area Defensive Player of the Year. The junior had a case for All-Area MVP after playing at a high level on both offense and defense. On offense, he rushed for 980 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching five touchdown passes.
On defense, Coleman, the younger brother of Green Bay Packers running back Lavon Coleman, piled up 60 total tackles (42 solo) and led the Braves with 9 1/2 sacks, his second straight season with 9 1/2 sacks. He had 14 tackles-for-loss.
Solis had 25 rushing touchdowns and over 1,800 yards on the ground as the Warriors finished 10-3 on the season and played in the CIF Central Section Division II title game.
St. Joseph senior Chase Artopoeus has been voted the LCCN Offensive Back of the Year. The quarterback threw 26 touchdowns against just one interception. He completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,610 yards as the Knights won the Mountain League championship.
Artopoeus also scored five rushing touchdowns.
Righetti junior Jake Steels is the All-Area Defensive Back of the Year. Steels intercepted seven passes for the Warriors and made 23 total tackles.
Lompoc's Jacob Nunez, a junior, has been voted the All-Area Offensive Lineman of the Year. Nunez helped the Braves rush for 2,733 yards and 31 touchdowns on 410 carries. The Braves also added 870 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air.
Two players split the Defensive Lineman of the Year honor: Santa Ynez's Tyler Germani and Nipomo's Carmelo Hernandez.
Germani, a junior, had 38 tackles and 11 1/2 tackles-for-loss. He led the Pirates with 8 1/2 sacks.
Hernandez, a senior, had 61 total tackles and 10 tackles-for-loss with a team-high seven sacks.