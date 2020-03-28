All-Area: Righetti's Malia Cabigon chosen as MVP

Righetti’s coach said, “If a post player guards her, then she is able to play on the outside and attack the basket, usually either beating her defender to the paint or shooting from the outside. If a guard defends her, then she will have a mismatch inside.”

Righetti drew large, boisterous crowds to its post-season games. Cabigon said she appreciated that.

“Not as many fans come to girls games here as boys games, but (in the playoffs), the fans did help us a lot,” said Cabigon.

Hitch said of the league and All-Area MVP, “Malia is very passionate about the game of basketball and she’s always looking to get better.

“She has improved so much from her freshman year - mentally and physically. She continues to work hard, and I can’t wait to have her another year.”

The state basketball regional finals marked the end of the line for everyone, including the winning Arroyo Grande boys team, that got there. The CIF State office cancelled the rest of the girls and boys state tournaments because of COVID 19, the coronavirus.

Coming online Monday and in the next edition: Our complete 2020 All-Area team.

