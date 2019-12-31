All-Area Football: St. Joseph's Pepe Villasenor voted Coach of the Year

Though he's got 17 wins and two league titles already, Villasenor wants to take this program to the next level. St. Joseph lost in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs in 2018 and made the Division 2 semifinals in 2019.

Though the CIF Central Section has some of the strongest programs in the state, including state champion Fresno Central, Villasenor feels his program will be able to compete in Division 1 sooner than later.

"I truly want to get where St. Joe's can compete at the Division 1 level," Villasenor said. "I don't think we're quite there yet. We can compete, but I want to be completely prepared to compete at the Division 1 level. The division we're at now suits us in terms of school size, but the goal is to compete at the highest level possible."

Though the league championships and wins are great, Villasenor says he gets the greatest satisfaction as a coach in developing his players.

"I think what we did is we took a lot of young men, who maybe didn't believe in themselves, and we helped them believe that they could play at this level," Villasenor said. "Whether they were transfers or JV players, they ended up becoming critical components of our success. Most importantly, though, is that they believed in themselves.