All-Area Football: St. Joseph's Pepe Villasenor vote Coach of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm proud, but I take holidays to enjoy the successes with my family and when January comes around it's back to square one and starting the process."

Though he's got 17 wins and two league titles already, Villasenor wants to take this program to the next level. St. Joseph lost in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs in 2018 and made the Division 2 semifinals in 2019.

Though the CIF Central Section has some of the strongest programs in the state, including state champion Fresno Central, Villasenor feels his program will be able to compete in Division 1 sooner than later.

"I truly want to get where St. Joe's can compete at the Division 1 level," Villasenor said. "I don't think we're quite there yet. We can compete, but I want to be completely prepared to compete at the Division 1 level. The division we're at now suits us in terms of school size, but the goal is to compete at the highest level possible."

Though the league championships and wins are great, Villasenor says he gets the greatest satisfaction as a coach in developing his players.