Though her team lost Monday, Righetti's Claire Alford day was just fine.
After earning honors at the Round Table, she was the was the medalist in a Mountain League dual against San Luis Obispo with a score of 42.
The Tigers beat the Warriors in the Mountain match at Dairy Creek in San Luis Obispo, 246-264. The golfers played nine holes. Par was 36.
Teammates Kayla Minetti (52), Cambria Flaa (54), Cameron Reynoso (58) and Ella Fernandez (58) followed Alford. Katie Leebrick led San Luis Obispo with a 43. Cati Newton (47) and Sophia Silacci (48) also broke 50 for the Tigers.
Alford was named the Round Table's female Athlete of the Week for her play last week.
Santa Ynez 255, Lompoc 280
Santa Ynez scored another Channel League win Monday, topping Lompoc.
The Pirates hosted the Braves at Alisal River in a league dual and had three players in the 40s.
Santa Ynez's Erinn Callaghan was the medalist of the match with a score of 45. Morgan Blunt and Gracie Church each shot 49 for the Pirates. Marina Vengel and Caelyn Linane each shot 56.
Lompoc was led by Marina Zellers' score of 49. Hannah Larsh shot a 54 and Ruby Gonzalez came in with a score of 56. Lizzie Hang shot a 60 and Haley Larsh shot 61.
College football
Cal Poly hosts Montana Saturday
Cal Poly, which opened Big Sky Conference play with a 70-17 defeat at preseason favorite Eastern Washington last week, continues Big Sky action Saturday afternoon against perennial conference power and Montana inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN Radio 1280 AM and 101.7 FM. The game also will be televised by Eleven Sports (available on DirecTV channel 623, Charter SD channel 346 and HD channel 879 as well as on AT&T, U-verse, Verizon FiOS and Google Fiber).
The Mustangs opened the season with a 49-3 setback at No. 1-ranked and six-time NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision champion North Dakota State and fell 24-17 to No. 10 Weber State two weeks ago in a non-conference matchup of Big Sky Conference rivals before rushed for 420 yards, paced by senior Joe Protheroe’s career highs of 43 carries, 228 yards and three touchdowns, in a 44-15 victory over Brown two weeks ago. Sophomore slot back Broc Mortensen returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score, just the second touchdown by kickoff return for the Mustangs in 15-plus seasons.