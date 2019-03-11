The Nipomo boys swimming team made school history in 2018. The Titans won the school's first divisional swimming championship when they won the CIF Southern Section Division 3 meet.
If the Titans are to win a sectional championship this year, they will have to take the CIF Central Section Division 1 title to do it.
"We will have to jump out and swim our best to do it," Nipomo swim coach Cody King said before his team's dual meet against Orcutt Academy at the Nipomo pool Thursday.
"Our swimmers will work hard and do their best to try to win."
"I really don't know what the swimmers are like in (the Central Section's Divison 1)," said Nipomo junior Aaron Friedrich. He swam for the Titans at the title meet in 2018..
"We lost a lot of good swimmers from last year, but we have a lot of good swimmers back too. I'm confident we have a chance to make a good run," at the Division 1 meet that will be held at Clovis West at the end of the season.
Nipomo finished second at the CIF Southern Section Division 3 meet in 2017. In good position going into the last event of the 2018 title meet, the 400 freestyle relay, "I thought we had a good chance," to win the 2018 title, said Friedrich.
The Titans did just that.
Last year, Jordan Cramer was one of the Nipomo divers who helped stake the Titans to the 2018 Southern Section Division 3 crown. Nipomo had three divers who placed in the top five. Runner-up Yorba Linda had no divers at the divisional championship meet.
"The diving went well for me at the championship meet," said Cramer.
"I had a lot of really nice dives; nice, clean. I didn't over-rotate or under-rotate on any of them."
King said Wyatt Marsalek and Peyton Kiunke were two particularly big scorers on the 2018 team that the Titans lost to graduation.
"Wyatt placed in the top eight in two individual events and swam for two relay teams that placed," in the Division 3 title meet, said King.
"He won the 500 (at the divisional championship meet) his junior year. Wyatt is swimming at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas now."
As for Kiunke, "He scored in all four of his events," in the Division 3 title meet, said King. "He swam for two scoring relay teams and scored in the top nine in both of his individual events."
King said his squad does have some big scorers from last year coming back. "Austin Aguirre scored in the top nine in an open event and swam for two scoring relay teams at the Division 3 meet. Blake Simpson scored in all four events he swam in."
Nipomo is off to a 2-0 start in the young 2019 season. The Titans will host Arroyo Grande at 3 p.m. Thursday in their inaugural Mountain League meet.