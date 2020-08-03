You are the owner of this article.
A look back at Joseph Domingues' story of triumph

In 2011, Santa Marian Joseph Domingues Jr. received a medical diagnosis that was a lot for anyone to deal with.

And he was not yet a teenager.

Domingues was diagnosed with Non Hodgkins Lymphoma.

When he returned from a camping trip in 2011, “There was a big bump on my left cheek,” he said. “I thought it was a spider bite.”

Then, “It just kept growing,” said Joseph’s mother, Genevieve.

When Joseph Domingues heard the medical diagnosis, “It kind of freaked me out,” he said.

Joe Domingues Sr. said, “The doctor said, ‘It’s Non Hodgkins, it’s treatable, we’re going to beat this thing.’”

Joseph did.

He became cancer-free then took up running. After a little more than a year in the sport Domingues Jr., who was 14 then, was a top age group runner in the 800 and 1,500 meters.

He was the Santa Barbara County age group champ in the 1,600 and 800 that year. Domingues finished third at the USATF Southern California Championships at Cerritos College in Norwalk.

Domingues ran one of the fastest 1,500 times for his age group that year, 4 minutes 24.02 seconds. He clocked that time in his third-place finish at the USATF Southern California Championships.

Domingues ran for St. Joseph High School. He won multiple Santa Barbara County championships and once tripled at the City Meet, winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 races.

The closest Domingues came to winning a sectional title was a second-place finish in the Division IV 1,600 at the CIF Southern Section Finals in 2017, Domingues’ sophomore year.

He graduated in 2019. Before he did so, Domingues signed with Navy.

The road to all that wasn’t exactly easy.

He underwent four months of chemotherapy then only got back into running several months after he was done.

As his treatment was going along, “I noticed the bump was getting smaller, things were getting on track,” and he took things in stride, said Domingues.

Joseph was treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. “The staff there was amazing,” said Joe Domingues.

Joseph Domingues Jr. met Michael Jordan at a Make-a-Wish event in Las Vegas. “He asked Michael what the key to success in sports was, and Michael told him to do what you love,” said Joe Domingues.

Joseph, already active in football, took up running. “I just wanted to try it out, see if I was any good at it,” he said.

He did, he was and that was the end of his football career.

After his successful treatment, Domingues raced in bright green socks and a headband, symbolizing that he is a cancer survivor.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

