A fresh slate: CJ Cole excited about move to WR at Cal Poly

Player Profile: CJ Cole Cal Poly RB/WR (2017-2020) 5-foot-11, 190 pounds 1,222 yards, 11 TDs rushing at SJHS

1,777 yards, 19 TDs receiving at SJHS

15 carries, 86 yards at Cal Poly in 2019

Moving to WR in 2021

CJ Cole has a fresh slate at Cal Poly. And that's fine with him.

Cole, who found equal success as a receiver and running back at St. Joseph High School, is entering his fourth year with the Mustangs. But he's in his first year with a new coaching staff.

Cole played the fullback position in the Mustangs' previous old-fashioned triple-option offense. Last year, Cole had 15 carries for 86 yards.

This year, Cole has moved out to one of the receiver positions in new coach Beau Baldwin's offense.

"I'm real excited. That's what I played in high school so it's going to be fun," Cole said during a recent fall practice. "Going from high school to here, we ran the triple option for three years and now I'm getting back to that slot position. It's going to be exciting."

According to the school, Cole was expected to challenge Quentin Harrison and Leonte Huerta-Moore for a "starting nod at left wide receiver as a junior."

Cole never really found consistent work in Tim Walsh's triple-option offense, though he consistently proved to be a play-maker when he got his hands on the ball.

One of his first plays with the Mustangs was a 63-yard burst vs. Sacramento State as a red-shirt freshman. He had two carries for 72 yards in the 2019 spring game, including a 70-yard touchdown. He made one start last year vs. Weber State and his longest run a year ago was a 23-yard jaunt in the opener vs. San Diego, when he had a season high of 38 yards.