Thursday
Morro Bay 38, Pioneer Valley 21
Friday
Mission Prep 32, Santa Ynez 27
Lompoc 42, Arroyo Grande 37
Paso Robles 31, Righetti 6
San Luis Obispo 54, Cabrillo 14
Atascadero 28, Santa Maria 24
Templeton 37, West Bakersfield 7
Lancaster Baptist 40, Valley Christian Academy 37
