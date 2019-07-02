Former Hancock College running back Ryheem Skinner has signed with NCAA Division II Tarleton State.
Tarleton is based in Stephensville, Texas, and is a member of the Texas A&M University system.
Skinner helped Hancock to a second straight Pacific League championship in 2018. During Skinner's two-year career at Hancock, the Bulldogs went a combined 10-0 in the Pacific League. Hancock edged San Bernardino Valley College 38-35 to win the 2018 American Championship Bowl.
Skinner ranked No. 4 in the state in rushing in 2018, with 1,294 yards, and sixth in rushing touchdowns, with 14. He rushed for at least 110 yards eight times and had a career high 173 against West Los Angeles.
Skinner was named the 2018 Pacific League Offensive Player of the Year and to the 2018 Region IV All-California First Team Offense.
Skinner rushed for 2,043 yards and scored a total of 21 touchdowns in 20 games in his Hancock career. The Bulldogs went 18-4 overall and won back-to-back outright conference titles for the first time in 57 years.
Tarleton, coached by Todd Whitten, had its best season ever in 2018. Led by the No. 5 offense in the country, the Texans won the first outright Lone Star Conference title in school history and advanced to the regional final.
Hancock 2019 football schedule unveiled
Hancock College's football squad will play the same 10 teams it did during the regular season last year, as the Bulldogs pursue the first three-peat in conference history.
Hancock is 10-0 during its two seasons in the Southern California Football Association's American Pacific League. Coach Kris Dutra will return for his 19th season as the Bulldogs go for their third straight league title. A third consecutive conference championship would be a program first.
Dutra holds the coaching record for football wins at Hancock, 110.
The Bulldogs will have a Sept. 7 bye during the first week of the season. Hancock will start its 2019 campaign at home at 2 p.m. Sept. 14 against Los Angeles Valley College.
Hancock will also be at home for its 2019 league opener, against Pasadena City College at 2 p.m. Oct. 19.
All Hancock home games, except for the Bulldogs' regular season home finale, against Los Angeles Pierce on Nov. 9, will be at 2 p.m. Pierce-Hancock game will kick off at 1 p.m.
Hancock men's basketball summer youth clinic
Registration is underway for a summer youth clinic the Hancock College men's basketball team will coach Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
Hancock coach Tyson Aye, Aye's assistants and Hancock players will be the camp's instructors. The camp will stress all basic basketball skills.
To register, sign up at the gym prior to the clinic or visit athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/basketball camps. The cost is $85 per session. Checks can be made payable to AHC Men's Basketball.
For more information about the clinic, contact Hancock lead assistant coach Amaurys Fermin at 1-646-592-7205 or email amaurys.fermin@hancockcollege.edu.