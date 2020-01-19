Hancock basketball: Alijah Paquet drops 31 in win over Laney

Hancock College freshman Alijah Paquet, a Righetti High grad, scored 31 points in the Bulldogs' 88-58 win over Laney in Oakland on Sunday.
The Bulldogs played two games in the Bay Area over the weekend, starting with Saturday's 59-57 loss to Merritt.
"We rallied from a 16-point fourth quarter deficit to close it to two with 12 seconds to go," Hancock coach Cary Nerelli said Sunday." We executed a play perfectly, got a wide-open shot, but the ball rimmed in and out."
Hancock College's women's basketball team hosted College of the Sequoias in its home opener on Wednesday
Ary Gonzales led the Bulldogs in that game with 18 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Jayci Bayne added 15 points, three rebounds and four assists.
Paquet had 14 points, 15 rebounds and six steals.
Milan McGary chipped in seven points and two steals.
Against Laney, Hancock recovered from a 23-14 from a first-quarter deficit, and trailed by 12 points early in the second quarter as the Bulldogs' shooters gradually heated up to run away with the game 88-58
Paquet finished with 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers. She added seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Gonzales had 13 points, four rebounds, four steals and eight assists.
Baynes dropped 20 pionts against Laney, with two rebounds and three assists.
McGary added 18 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Sarah Gudeman added six points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists.
The Bulldogs are now 10-10 on the season and will turn their attention to Western State Conference play.
They open conference at Moorpark on Wednesday before returning home Saturday to play Oxnard at 3 p.m.
