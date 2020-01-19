Hancock basketball: Alijah Paquet drops 31 in win over Laney

Hancock College freshman Alijah Paquet, a Righetti High grad, scored 31 points in the Bulldogs' 88-58 win over Laney in Oakland on Sunday.

The Bulldogs played two games in the Bay Area over the weekend, starting with Saturday's 59-57 loss to Merritt.

"We rallied from a 16-point fourth quarter deficit to close it to two with 12 seconds to go," Hancock coach Cary Nerelli said Sunday." We executed a play perfectly, got a wide-open shot, but the ball rimmed in and out."

+8 Photos: Hancock opens home slate against COS Hancock College's women's basketball team hosted College of the Sequoias in its home opener on Wednesday

Ary Gonzales led the Bulldogs in that game with 18 points, four rebounds and three steals.

Jayci Bayne added 15 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Paquet had 14 points, 15 rebounds and six steals.

Milan McGary chipped in seven points and two steals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Against Laney, Hancock recovered from a 23-14 from a first-quarter deficit, and trailed by 12 points early in the second quarter as the Bulldogs' shooters gradually heated up to run away with the game 88-58

Paquet finished with 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers. She added seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.