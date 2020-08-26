Valley loses golf legend: Jack O'Keefe won California State Open, owned Rancho Maria

The Santa Maria Valley lost a golf icon last week.

Jack O'Keefe, a former PGA Tour pro and longtime owner of Rancho Maria Golf Club, died last Friday at the age of 86.

As a young man, O'Keefe came to Santa Maria in 1953 and quickly got to work.

O'Keefe, born in Huron, South Dakota, and raised in Los Angeles, attended Santa Maria Junior College and then transferred to Hancock College in 1954. He played four sports with the Bulldogs before focusing his attention solely on golf. He joined the PGA Tour in 1961 and went on to win the California State Open at Santa Maria Country Club in 1963.

In 1970, he became a principal owner of Rancho Maria Golf Club.

"He's been a great role model for myself, my brothers and our sister Dana," said O'Keefe's son, Jeff Morris. "He was a successful businessman with super-high integrity. My dad was friendly to everybody and he loved the golf course. That was his passion, that was his life. He loved keeping the golf course in good shape."

O'Keefe played basketball from 1954-56 at Hancock College under coach Bill Bertka. He played baseball from 1955-56 under coaches Leonard Porterfield and Pinky Bebernes. He played two years of golf at Hancock under Porterfield and played a year of football in 1955 under coach Perino Merlo.

O'Keefe eventually graduated from Hancock in '56 and attended San Jose State for a year before he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he spent two years in service.

O'Keefe returned to Santa Maria in 1959 and started his professional golf career a year later, joining the PGA Tour in 1961. O'Keefe played on the Tour through 1964, where he then went into business with one of his brothers to run a furniture store in Santa Maria.