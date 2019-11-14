Straight Down Classic set for this weekend at SLO Country ClubThe 23rd annual Straight Down Fall Classic will tee off at San Luis Obispo Country Club on Saturday and wrap up Sunday.
The tournament field will once again feature PGA Tour winners and some of the country’s top amateur players. Another Major League Baseball player is coming to the event, as well.
Cal Poly alum Loren Roberts, an eight-time PGA Tour winner, and San Luis Obispo native Arron Oberholser are among the notable pros returning to the Central Coast for this two-man, best-ball tournament. Roberts also was runner-up in the 1994 U.S. Open and played on the 1995 Ryder Cup team. Oberholser won the 2006 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and now serves as a Golf Channel analyst.
Other PGA Tour winners in the field include Kenny Perry, Jason Gore, Paul Stankowski and Rod Pampling.
The Fall Classic is the only time each year that PGA Tour winners visit the California Coast between Monterey and Los Angeles counties. Unlike PGA Tour events, the Straight Down Fall Classic gives fans the unique opportunity to walk inside the ropes. They can follow famous players like Perry, a Ryder Cup team member and 14-time PGA Tour winner, down the fairways.
Nipomo High School alum Jeff McNeil, who was an All-Star this year for the New York Mets, was hoping to make his tournament debut but will not play after fracturing his right wrist during the baseball season. McNeil, who hit .318 with 23 home runs this season, was a successful golfer before devoting himself to baseball. He qualified for the 2009 U.S. Junior Amateur, which was won by Jordan Spieth. McNeil is still expected to be in attendance if he is unable to play. The Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ is returning to the Fall Classic after competing last year.
Perry is another notable player making his Fall Classic debut. He was on the United States' victorious 2008 Ryder Cup team and is a two-time U.S. Senior Open champion.
The Straight Down Fall Classic begins with a Friday pro-am before two rounds of tournament play. Saturday’s tee times will begin at 8 a.m., while the final round will begin at 7:30 Sunday morning. Visit StraightDown.com for more information.