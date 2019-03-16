College Basketball Bracket Contest
The Santa Maria Times is hosting a college basketball bracket challenge online.
Visit contest.santamariatimes.com to sign up and register for the contest as the NCAA Tournament arrives this week.
Contestants can create or join leagues with friends to compete against each other throughout the tournament.
Players will make their picks and winners for each round will earn points. Come back after the games are final and see how your picks are doing. Pick'em greatness will give you a chance to earn prizes.
All entries must be completed prior to tip-off of the first 2019 NCAA College Basketball Tournament Game on March 21.
To enter via postal mail, participants must mail a legibly handwritten, completed entry bracket with sufficient postage to: 3200 Skyway Drive, Santa Maria, attention: Santa Maria Times “2019 College Basketball Bracket” Contest. DO
Each entry must be mailed in a separate stamped outer mailing envelope with the participant's first and last name, street address, city, state and zip or postal code, legibly hand printed in the upper left hand corner of the outer envelope.
Noah Scott Tournament coming
The third annual Noah Scott Memorial Golf Tournament has been announced for March 24 at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
The golf outing will be in a shotgun format and registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Tournament play begins at 12:30 p.m.
There will also be a live and silent auction taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. Live auction will start at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, including interested golfers who want to sign up and play, contact Andrew Jones at (805) 588-3075 or email Jones.andrew@lusd.org. For information on the auction, call Tonya Baird at (805) 588-6644 or email tbaird12@yahoo.com.
Smiley Wilkins Golf Tournament
The Santa Maria-Lompoc chapter of the NAACP is hosting its 25th annual Smiley Wilkins Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 27 at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
The entry fee is $140 per person.
The cost is $450 for all foursomes who pre-pay by March 30.
The registration deadline without the discount is April 20.
The entry fee includes one round of golf, cart, tee prizes and an awards dinner.
Non-golfers are invited to attend the dinner. Dinner-only tickets are $20.
First, second and third place teams will be presented with awards along with prizes going for the closest to the pin on all par 3’s and men’s and women’s long drive winners.
There will also be an auction, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Door prize packets include two mulligans and 40 door prize tickets and can be pre-purchased for $40.
The scramble format tournament tees off with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. with tournament registration time set for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information, call Marcus Wilkins (805-717-7541), Ben Dunson (805-680-0487) or Howard “Happy” Harrison (805-878-1225).