Cabrillo basketball holding workouts
Incoming freshman can soon take part in Cabrillo basketball summer workouts inside the CHS gym beginning on Monday, June 17.
The practices go from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from June 17 to July 19.
For more information, contact CHS varsity boys basketball head coach C.J. Simmons at 805-717-0617.
Pacific Southwest 14-U Babe Ruth Regional
The Five Cities squad will host the 2019 Pacific Southwest 14-U Babe Ruth Regional July 21-27 at the Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande.
Five Cities earned the right to host the tourney by winning the 2018 Babe Ruth 14-U World Series.
Veterans Fridays at Rancho Maria
Rancho Maria Golf Club is honoring veterans with a special offer in June and July.
Through Friday, July 26, veterans can play a round of golf for $29.
The veterans special includes a golf cart.
For more details, contact Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.
Orcutt Academy openings
Orcutt Academy has openings for a head varsity football coach, a varsity dance coach, a junior varsity girls volleyball coach and a junior varsity boys soccer coach.
Applicants can email at CMckenzie@orcutt-schools.net for more information.
College For Kids Summer Tennis
There will be an eight-week session of College For Kids youth tennis beginning Saturday, June 15 at Hancock College.
The Intermediate level class is from 10:55 to 11:55 a.m. The Beginning level class is from 11:55 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. The course fee is $48.
Registration can be completed in person at Hancock's Community Education building. Contact coach Patrick Ortiz at (805) 878-9831 for more information.
Hancock College seeking cross country runners
Hancock College is seeking cross country runners for its women's team. Contact Louie Quintana at (805) 705-3299 for more information.
VCA sports camps
Valley Christian Academy is hosting a series of summer sports camps.
The school's basketball camp is set for June 24-27, the football camp is July 1-3 and the volleyball camp is set for July 8-10.
The volleyball camp is $75 if registered by June 5 and $85 thereafter. The football camp is $30 by June 5 or $40 after. The cost of the basketball camp is $65 by June 5 for first through sixth graders and $75 thereafter. For seventh through 12th graders, the cost is $100 for early registration or $110 for normal registration after June 5.
Contact VCA's athletic director Pete Fortier at (805) 260-5951 or visit vcalions.com for more information.
SM Valley amateur golf
Rancho Maria Golf Club is hosting the annual Santa Maria Valley Men's Amateur Golf Championship on Saturday and Sunday, June 22-23.
The entry fee is $175 and includes green fees, range balls, closest-to-the-pin prizes, a golf cart and barbecue on Sunday.
There will be a championship flight for golfers with an index of 3.1 or less, A flight and B flight championships and a Senior championship for golfers with an index of 9.5 or less.
Golfers start from the first tee on Saturday with the earliest tee time at 8 a.m.
Sunday begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Entry fees can be mailed to Rancho Maria Golf Club, 1950 State Highway 1, Santa Maria, CA, 93455.
For more information, call Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.