Santa Maria Northside board meeting
There will be a general meeting for Northside Little League on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room of Straw Hat Pizza, located at 1822 N. Broadway.
The meeting is open to the public and will consist of nominations and voting for board positions as well as any other topics proposed. All positions for the board are open.
Santa Maria High golf fundraiser
Santa Maria High School is hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on Sept. 22 at Santa Maria Country Club
The tournament benefits both the boys and girls golf programs at Santa Maria. The price for entry is $125 and includes golf, cart, prizes and lunch.
There will also be a chance to win a new car for a hole-in-one. Those interested in playing can contact Santa Maria coach Jay Cheney for more information at (805) 925-2567 ext. 3523 or via email at jcheney@smjuhsd.org.
Hancock 1978 cross country team reunion
The 1978 Hancock College cross country team will have a reunion at 12 p.m. Sept. 15 on the Hancock College track.
Hancock cross country and track coach Louie Quintana will conduct a tour at that time. For more information, contact Quintana at 1-805-705-3299.
39th annual YMCA "Fun"raiser
The Santa Maria Valley YMCA is getting ready for its 39th annual "Fun"raiser golf tournament.
The "Fun"raiser will be held Friday, Sept. 28, at the Santa Maria Country Club.
The four-person scramble tournament begins with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. with champions crowned in both the low gross (no handicaps) and low net (with handicaps figured in) divisions.
The Helicopter Golf Ball drop will be held at 5 p.m. with an awards banquet and auction to follow.
The entry fee is $175 and includes one entry to the golf ball drop. Additional balls are available for $25 apiece.
Tickets for the dinner and auction are available for $30.
To sign up or get more details, call Cathy Otero at (805) 937-8521 or send an email to cotero@smvymca.org.