The Santa Maria Valley YMCA continues to put the fun in fundraiser.
The Y held its 40th annual FUNraiser golf tournament Friday at the Santa Maria Country Club, an 18 hole, best ball golf tournament that raises thousands of dollars every year through entry fees, a live auction and the ever-popular helicopter golf ball drop.
“Every penny that we raise through the tournament stays in the community,” said longtime tournament co-chairman Jeff Saleen. “The money helps fund YMCA programs that help local kids, their families and our community. We never turn anyone away because of an inability to pay.”
“This year we’ll use some of the money to help support our outreach program in Los Alamos. We decided if they can’t come up to Santa Maria, we’d find a way to get some of our programs down to them,” said YMCA CEO Shannon Seifert. “And we have plans to bring 125 kids in from Guadalupe to teach them how to swim.”
The Y also supports several educational programs in the valley such as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and the Rise Up program.
This year, 112 golfers entered, creating 28 four-person teams.
At stake were championships in both low gross (scores without player handicaps figured in) and low net (with handicaps) divisions.
Champions were also crowned for the longest drive, straightest drive and closest-to-the-pin.
In addition to the golf, there were a number of on-course games.
New this year was the longest marshmallow drive on the 12th hole.
Ryan Swack has the honor of smacking a marshmallow the farthest to be the first marshmallow long drive winner.
On the eight hole, Big Head Ted made its first appearance.
“We named it in honor of Ted Ortega,” said Saleen of his former tournament co-chair. “He’s got a naturally big head.”
The Y had special big heads made of Ortega, Saleen, Hancock College President Kevin Walthers, Mike Bouquet, Hitching Post owner Bill Ostini and Duplicated owner Bill Brown and placed them in the eighth fairway.
If anyone hit a big head with their tee shot, they’d win a prize.
“And it’s fun to take a shot at Ted even if you don’t hit his big head,” said Saleen.
And traditional favorites returned like beer pong on the first tee and the Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey Cornhole on the sixth.
In those, players tried to sink a ping pong ball into a cup of beer or hit a traditional Cornhole shot.
They didn’t win anything for making a good shot but were penalized — they had to drink a shot of beer or whiskey — if they missed.
And then there’s the golf ball drop, an unusual, unique and entertaining 50/50 fundraiser (The Y also had a traditional 50/50).
Mark English, from English Air Service, flies one of his helicopters over from the Santa Maria Airport, picks up two YMCA volunteers, this year it was tournament co-chairs Saleen and Kristina Denne, and then they take up a bucket of numbered golf balls and drop them into a specially cut hole in the middle of the 18th fairway.
Players received one ball as part of their entry fee. Additional balls could be purchased for $25.
Half of the ball drop money goes to YMCA programs; the other half goes to any player or players lucky enough to have their golf ball fall into the hole.
“This year, the people have been awesome,” said Seifert. “We raised $12,000 before today (480 balls) and we’re selling even more today. We should be able to break last year’s record of 506 balls (and $12,650).
The final total smashed last year record as 604 balls were dropped which meant that Dan Lillard of Leavitt Insurance, this year’s sole golf ball drop winner, picked up $7,550 — half of the $15,100 pot.
“Dan has a 3-year-old daughter, Miss Charlotte, who was with him today,” said Seifert. “Now he’s got a great head start toward his three children’s college education.”
With a score of 53, the low gross championship foursome included Jacob “Jack” O’Keefe, Vince Dupuis, Mark Weitz and Matt Phillips.
The low net champions, with a score of 48.2, were Clancy McAuliffe, Chuck Frazier, Steve Vierra and Charlie Los.
The second place net foursome included Eric Hardy, Dylan Campbell, Mike Morris and Steve Gonzales with a score of 50.
Third place in net (50.8) went to Randy Olson, Jake Azevedo, Dominic DeSantis and Shane Williams.
Adrian Combes was the most accurate drive winner with a drive just two inches off the center line; Freddy Chavez, with a shot 41 inches from the cup on the 13th hole, won the closest-to-the-pin 50/50 prize; Cynthia Temblador was the women's long drive champion and Kris Vancil the men's.