Orcutt Academy's 2019 girls golf team is young, but the Spartans are not exactly green.
Coach Jim McManus has six returning varsity players. One of those is senior Karli Lundberg, the medalist at the 2018 Ocean League Finals.
Five Spartans returners are sophomores. They are Melissa Burns, Luna Sahagun, Lauren McClung, Vivien Meyer and Alexis Rodriguez.
"Melissa will likely be our No. 2 player," behind Lundberg this year, said McManus.
Boys cross country
Veteran coach Roger Fabing, who has coached multiple cross country teams in the area the past several years, will guide the Orcutt Academy boys this year.
"Our top two runners from last year graduated," said Fabing. "Noah Morales, Dylan Felix and Joaquin Lozano return.
"Morales was probably the No. 3 runner last year, and he will probably be the No. 1 runner this year. He put in some significant miles during the summer. Felix also put in a lot of miles — about 500."
Fabing said four freshmen, along with sophomore Nick Di Paolo, a first-year runner, are vying for the other varsity spots.
The quartet of freshmen includes twins Luke and Sean Fina, Coy Campbell and Isaiah Dollahite.
The Spartans will open Sept. 7 at the Central Coast Challenge Santa Maria will host at the Elks Rodeo Events Center.
Girls volleyball
After his initial season of coaching the Orcutt Academy boys volleyball squad, in the spring of 2019, Rory Haueter is the first-year Orcutt girls volleyball coach this season.
The Spartans have several returners as they prep for a try at a post-season bid. Senior returners include middle front Mariah Lopez and libero/defensive specialist Ally Britt.
Junior returning regulars include outside hitters Grace Lamica and Aubrie Christensen and setter Gabby Sanchez.
Haueter is counting on two 2018 junior vasrsity players, junior setter Sophia Molina and sophomore middle front Ruby Decker to bolster his varsity this year. Orcutt's coach said junior defensive specialist Kendall Patterson, who was injured in 2018, should be part of his regular rotation this year.
Girls cross country
Angelina Cangelosi and Ashley Mason return from the 2018 Orcutt Academy squad for first-year coach Brian Mata. Brian Mata takes over for his father, former Orcutt veteran coach Frank Mata.
Junior Sonia Wasserman, sophomores Siena Asencio and Sarah Parkinson, freshman Elizabeth O'Leary and senior Alyssa Samaniego comprise the rest of the Orcutt varsity. Brian Mata said freshmen Sofia Fuson and Danielle Sacks might also run for the varsity some this year.
"Everyone worked very hard this summer to become a competitive force in the (Ocean) League," said Orcutt's coach.