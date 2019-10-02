The Main Event Junior Golf Tour is scheduled is coming to the Central Coast starting Nov. 9-10, with a tournament being held at La Purisima.
The tour is for elite boy golfers aged 14-18 from Santa Barbara County and was designed for college-bound junior players.
La Purisima Golf Club, near Lompoc, was selected as it is a US Open qualifying site.
This tour is for golfers who have a established Handicap of 9.5 or less and the fields will max out at 32 players at each event. Registration is first-come, first serve and the tour is ranked by Junior Golf Scoreboard and Global Junior Golf Scoreboard and every tournament will affect ranking status.
The tour is a performance-based prize fund model that offers each of the top-five players gift cards not to exceed $750 per event.
The winner of each tournament receives a $750 gift card, second gets $425, third $375, four $200 and fifth $125.
This gifts are approved By the USGA, CIF and doesn’t affect the amateur status of the junior golfer.
To sign up, there is a $50 membership fee that runs through December 31, 2020. Each tournament is $300 for members and $315 for non-members.
La Purisima is one of two courses on the tour, the other in Madera at the DragonFly Golf Course, with dates on Oct. 26-27, Nov. 16-17, Dec. 14-15, Jan. 25-26, Feb. 22-23, March 21-22 and April 25-26.
The La Purisima dates are Nov. 9-10, Dec. 7-8, Jan. 18-19, Feb. 15-16, March 14-15 and April 18-19.
Those interested in playing in or sponsoring the tournament can email themaineventjuniorgolftour@gmail.com.