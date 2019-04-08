A friendly rivalry match was decided by a few strokes Monday afternoon at the Santa Maria Country Club.
Playing in a Mountain League boys golf dual, St. Joseph edged Righetti, winning 225-233 on its home course.
The Knights won despite the big scoring day from Righetti's Joseph Moles, the lone player to not go over par on the day. Moles shot an even-par 37 on the Santa Maria Country Club's front nine.
But a team effort carried St. Joseph to another league win.
Cal Poly signee Luke Adam led the Knights with a score of 39 and Caleb Rodriguez followed that up with a 42.
"We were pretty confident" during the match, said St. Joseph coach Jim Fosdick. "We’ve been playing well, but Righetti has always been the rival, although a lot of the kids know each other and play golf with each other. It's not like the football teams where it's so intense--these kids have been playing since they were little. It's a friendly rivalry."
Jace Gamble shot a 44 for the Knights while Dylan Spiess added a 49 and Grayson Arensdorf shot a 51.
Following Moles' 37 for the Warriors was Jake Shin's score of 44. Tucker Laine shot 46, Brandon Tucker scored a 51 and Nate Benson carded a 55 to round out the scoring for Righetti.
With an eight-stroke win, the Knights needed a big day from their top golfer and Adam came through with his 2-over 39, though Fosdick felt Adam's short game prevented his score from being better.
"He made eight pars and a double-bogie," Fosdick said. "He couldn’t get a putt to land and he probably had five birdie putts inside 15 feet."
The Warriors are scheduled to host St. Joseph on Wednesday at Rancho Maria in another league dual. That one was moved up from Thursday to accommodate players' schedules.
Santa Maria 5 1/2 Orcutt Academy 1 1/2
The Saints and Spartans met up for a match play contest in a non-league match at the SMCC on Monday and the Saints won 5 1/2 to 1 1/2.
"As coaches we decided that since it wouldn't count towards league standings, we would play match play, a different format than the standard medal or stroke play that we normally play," Santa Maria coach Jay Cheney said.
In this case seven players were paired against an opponent from the other team and the players face off hole-by-hole to determine the winner. Each of the seven matches is worth one point which is rewarded to the player that wins more holes regardless of the score.
"I was really proud of the way my boys stepped up," Cheney said. "We expected that Robbie Birch would win his match, but I was pretty confident we could compete well in the remaining matches."
Dominick Martinez drew the chance to play Birch, the Spartans top golfer and one of the top players in the area.
Martinez won one hole and tied two extending the match to the seven hole after which Birch closed him out 3 & 2. Only one match went all nine holes, ending in a tie and a half point for each team.
"The boys really enjoyed playing the different format," Cheney added. "They played in twosomes and there was some good competitive camaraderie built between the two teams. I was proud of my boys for stepping up.
"It is a lot of pressure to know that your team needs you to win a point, not just shoot a score. They responded well."
Aaron Madrigal scored a 2&1 win over Orcutt's Micah Rauscher in other match play action. Santa Maria's Sahir Sanchez scored a 3&2 win over Cesar Lopez. Santa Maria's Adrian Arredondo topped Jose Barcelo 4&3 and Andy Vargas and Eli Stephenson halved their match. Kobey Pabellan beat Dalton Allen 3&2. Jose Lopez also won over Jack Hinkel 3&2.
Boys volleyball
St. Joseph 3, Pioneer Valley 2
The Knights fended off the Panthers in a match that went over two hours.
Ebba Tefera had 25 kills and 21 digs for the Panthers. Angel Vences dished out 50 assists for the Panthers and Shamar Arriola had 15 kills and eight digs.
"Steve Vasquez and Angel Ortiz led the way with kills," St. Joseph coach Josh Wong said. "JP Smith was perfect with sets for all those kills. Junior Vincent Geronimo controlled the net with blocks and digs and our back role players had been very good covering the blocks."
St. Joseph plays Nipomo on Tuesday while Pioneer Valley takes on Santa Ynez in a non-league match.